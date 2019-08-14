Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) and First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) Comparing side by side

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) and First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Commerce Holdings 11 3.31 N/A 0.87 12.32 First United Corporation 18 2.50 N/A 1.60 13.33

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Bank of Commerce Holdings and First United Corporation. First United Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Bank of Commerce Holdings. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Bank of Commerce Holdings is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Bank of Commerce Holdings and First United Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Commerce Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% First United Corporation 0.00% 9.1% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 0.6 beta, while its volatility is 40.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. First United Corporation’s 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.79 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.1% of Bank of Commerce Holdings shares and 41.2% of First United Corporation shares. About 1.5% of Bank of Commerce Holdings’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% are First United Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of Commerce Holdings -0.09% -0.19% 2.96% -1.91% -14.52% -1.73% First United Corporation 6.77% 11.88% 13.24% 29.42% 13.85% 33.73%

For the past year Bank of Commerce Holdings has -1.73% weaker performance while First United Corporation has 33.73% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors First United Corporation beats Bank of Commerce Holdings.