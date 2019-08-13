Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) and Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) Comparison side by side

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) and Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) compete with each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Commerce Holdings 11 3.36 N/A 0.87 12.32 Citizens & Northern Corporation 26 4.80 N/A 1.84 13.92

Table 1 demonstrates Bank of Commerce Holdings and Citizens & Northern Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Citizens & Northern Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Bank of Commerce Holdings. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Bank of Commerce Holdings’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Citizens & Northern Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bank of Commerce Holdings and Citizens & Northern Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Commerce Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% Citizens & Northern Corporation 0.00% 11.6% 1.8%

Risk and Volatility

Bank of Commerce Holdings has a beta of 0.6 and its 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Citizens & Northern Corporation has beta of 0.27 which is 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bank of Commerce Holdings and Citizens & Northern Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 50.1% and 26.3% respectively. Insiders owned 1.5% of Bank of Commerce Holdings shares. Comparatively, 3% are Citizens & Northern Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of Commerce Holdings -0.09% -0.19% 2.96% -1.91% -14.52% -1.73% Citizens & Northern Corporation -0.31% -2.66% -8.92% 2.93% -5.09% -2.68%

For the past year Bank of Commerce Holdings has stronger performance than Citizens & Northern Corporation

Summary

Citizens & Northern Corporation beats Bank of Commerce Holdings on 9 of the 9 factors.