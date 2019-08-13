Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) and Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) Comparison side by side

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) and Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) compete with each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bank of Commerce Holdings
|11
|3.36
|N/A
|0.87
|12.32
|Citizens & Northern Corporation
|26
|4.80
|N/A
|1.84
|13.92
Table 1 demonstrates Bank of Commerce Holdings and Citizens & Northern Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Citizens & Northern Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Bank of Commerce Holdings. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Bank of Commerce Holdings’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Citizens & Northern Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 has Bank of Commerce Holdings and Citizens & Northern Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bank of Commerce Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Citizens & Northern Corporation
|0.00%
|11.6%
|1.8%
Risk and Volatility
Bank of Commerce Holdings has a beta of 0.6 and its 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Citizens & Northern Corporation has beta of 0.27 which is 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Bank of Commerce Holdings and Citizens & Northern Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 50.1% and 26.3% respectively. Insiders owned 1.5% of Bank of Commerce Holdings shares. Comparatively, 3% are Citizens & Northern Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bank of Commerce Holdings
|-0.09%
|-0.19%
|2.96%
|-1.91%
|-14.52%
|-1.73%
|Citizens & Northern Corporation
|-0.31%
|-2.66%
|-8.92%
|2.93%
|-5.09%
|-2.68%
For the past year Bank of Commerce Holdings has stronger performance than Citizens & Northern Corporation
Summary
Citizens & Northern Corporation beats Bank of Commerce Holdings on 9 of the 9 factors.
