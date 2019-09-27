Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) Analysts See $0.24 EPS; Eminence Capital LP Has Upped By $448,864 Its Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Position

Eminence Capital Lp increased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) stake by 3.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eminence Capital Lp acquired 17,264 shares as Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Eminence Capital Lp holds 521,455 shares with $14.07 million value, up from 504,191 last quarter. Liberty Global Plc now has $16.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $24.67. About 2.00M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) to report $0.24 EPS on October, 18.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 4.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. BOCH’s profit would be $4.30 million giving it 11.20 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.20 EPS previously, Bank of Commerce Holdings’s analysts see 20.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.75. About 9,982 shares traded. Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) has declined 14.52% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BOCH News: 20/04/2018 – People’s Bank of Commerce Earnings Increase 37%; 20/04/2018 – People’s Bank of Commerce Earnings Increase 37%; 30/04/2018 – Chris Rudberg Joins California Bank of Commerce as Vice President and Relationship Manager; 21/03/2018 – Bank of Commerce Holdings: David H. Scott to Retire From Board; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys Into Bank of Commerce Holdings; 20/04/2018 – Bank of Commerce Hldgs 1Q EPS 20c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Commerce Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOCH); 21/03/2018 Bank of Commerce Holdings Announces Retirement of Director David H. Scott and First Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.03 per Share; 06/05/2018 – DJ People’s Bank of Commerce, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBCO)

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Liberty Global’s Swiss sale gets antitrust OK – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Liberty Global: My Top 5 Pick – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Liberty Global Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Liberty Global Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty Global Schedules Investor Call for Third Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Liberty Global has $3400 highest and $23.5 lowest target. $28.13’s average target is 14.03% above currents $24.67 stock price. Liberty Global had 6 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, April 10. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, September 25 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup downgraded Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) on Friday, September 20 to “Sell” rating.

Eminence Capital Lp decreased D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) stake by 988,236 shares to 2.38M valued at $102.48M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Iqvia Hldgs Inc stake by 817,177 shares and now owns 1.32M shares. Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) was reduced too.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $265,852 activity. 2,591 shares valued at $26,677 were bought by INDERKUM DAVID J on Thursday, May 30. SILBERSTEIN KARL L also bought $31,100 worth of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) shares. Gibson Joseph bought $50,750 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. 2,500 shares were bought by Sundquist James A, worth $25,875. Muttera Robert H bought $10,030 worth of stock.

More notable recent Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Buying Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bank of Commerce Holdings Announces Third Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.05 per Share and Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding firm for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail clients and small to medium sized businesses in California. The company has market cap of $192.40 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, interest bearing checking, savings, certificate of deposit, and money market deposit accounts. It has a 12.49 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, construction loans, term loans, and home equity loans.