Bank of America Ups TELUS (TU) To Buy; Oberweis Asset Management Has Raised Career Education Corp. (CECO) Holding By $2.35 Million

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased Career Education Corp. (CECO) stake by 83.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oberweis Asset Management Inc acquired 123,540 shares as Career Education Corp. (CECO)’s stock rose 4.41%. The Oberweis Asset Management Inc holds 270,719 shares with $5.16 million value, up from 147,179 last quarter. Career Education Corp. now has $1.11B valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.76. About 927,900 shares traded or 80.43% up from the average. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 4.06% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 23/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: Career Education & Workforce Development Board; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q EPS 25c; 30/04/2018 – OrlandoJobs.com Unveils Hire Day Orlando-The Largest Job Fair, Career Education and Community Resource Day Ever in Central Flor; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q Rev $148.1M; 26/04/2018 – The Keystone School to Offer Postsecondary Career Education Program; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 17/05/2018 – Career Education 30.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/04/2018 – DJ Career Education Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CECO); 24/04/2018 – Career Education Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bank of America increased the shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU) from a Neutral rating to Buy rating in a a research note released on Monday morning.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc stake by 19,500 shares to 51,500 valued at $1.01M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Knowles Corp. (NYSE:KN) stake by 40,600 shares and now owns 66,700 shares. Skyline Champion Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.69, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CECO shares while 37 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 56.07 million shares or 0.12% more from 56.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Qs Ltd Company has 0% invested in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) for 191 shares. Amer Intll Group holds 0% or 51,829 shares. 10,205 are held by Ls Investment Advsr. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 0% or 875 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 537,102 shares. 19,138 were accumulated by Menta Limited Liability Company. Strs Ohio owns 46,000 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19,520 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.03% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Voloridge Investment Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Comerica Commercial Bank holds 65,713 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zebra Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) for 37,750 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd, New York-based fund reported 192,300 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 61,803 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 314,182 are held by Millennium Mgmt Limited.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services and products in Canada. The company has market cap of $21.25 billion. It operates through Wireless and Wireline divisions. It has a 18.82 P/E ratio. The company's telecommunications services and products comprise wireless and wireline voice and data; data services, including Internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud services; healthcare solutions; and business process outsourcing solutions.