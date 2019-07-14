Bank Of America Upped Its Stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by $11.46 Million as Valuation Declined; Bkd Wealth Advisors Position in Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Has Cut by $513,360

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc sold 3,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14M, down from 170,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $139.91. About 352,339 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 10.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JKHY); 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M; 03/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 46,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.81 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $700.97 million, up from 2.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $252.88. About 584,674 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 22,716 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Baskin Fincl Inc holds 73,411 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd Llc has 0.23% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 7,246 shares. The Virginia-based Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va has invested 0.09% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Guyasuta Inv Advsrs invested in 3.93% or 141,451 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Llc holds 8,530 shares. Massachusetts Services Ma reported 323,872 shares. Connable Office Inc reported 12,704 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Colonial Trust invested in 0.52% or 10,939 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 900 were reported by Letko Brosseau &. Fincl Consulate stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp accumulated 763,531 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct invested in 116,197 shares or 1.01% of the stock.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookline Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 139,724 shares to 476,064 shares, valued at $6.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 59,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,330 shares, and cut its stake in Lindsay Corp (NYSE:LNN).

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 2,745 shares to 13,117 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 6,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,574 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

