Bank Of America Upped Hubspot (HUBS) Position by $14.70 Million; Stock Declined; Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Increased Its Bb&T (BBT) Holding by $934,969

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corporation (BBT) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 19,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 280,450 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.78M, up from 261,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $51.41. About 81,465 shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 12.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 86,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% . The institutional investor held 779,296 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.89 million, up from 692,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $169.66. About 8,167 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.56, REV VIEW $484.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Azuqua Joins HubSpot’s Apps for Agency Services Program to Help Top Tier Digital Agencies Deliver Custom Integrations and Automations; 04/05/2018 – The B2B Marketing Lab to Host New lnbound Marketing HubSpot User Group Event in South London; 27/03/2018 – HubSpot Invests in Grow.com to Help Serve SMB Market; 25/04/2018 – HUBSPOT – ON APRIL 23, BOARD APPROVED AMENDMENT TO BY-LAWS TO INSTITUTE MAJORITY VOTING STANDARD UNDER WHICH DIRECTOR NOMINEE WILL BE ELECTED TO BOARD; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 01/05/2018 – HubSpot Grows Platform with New Workplace by Facebook Integration; 25/04/2018 – HubSpot Announces Avanish Sahai Joins Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – HubSpot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotech Index (IBB) by 17,930 shares to 35,327 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) by 1,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,905 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Letko Brosseau And Associates Inc invested in 1.27 million shares. Edgemoor Invest Advsr reported 6,858 shares. Livingston Group Incorporated Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management) reported 20,641 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Chemung Canal Trust Communication holds 0.18% or 15,849 shares. Df Dent Inc reported 11,700 shares. 11,254 were accumulated by Old Natl Financial Bank In. Baystate Wealth Limited has invested 0% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Foster And Motley Incorporated has 31,309 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Co Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 561 shares. Pictet Asset invested in 0.05% or 504,514 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 451,635 shares. Zebra Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.57% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 22,322 shares. First Eagle Limited Liability Corp invested in 13.12M shares or 1.65% of the stock. 183,901 are held by Parsec Fincl Mgmt. 35,669 were reported by Kentucky Retirement.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold HUBS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.98% less from 39.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Ltd Liability Co holds 407,699 shares. Next Fincl Group Inc stated it has 1,571 shares. Macroview Mngmt Limited Liability holds 18 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 5,571 shares. Trexquant Ltd Partnership accumulated 25,088 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 2,000 shares. Salem Inv Counselors reported 189 shares. Susquehanna Int Group Inc Llp invested in 0% or 8,003 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 74,333 shares. Profund Advisors Lc reported 20,300 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And has 193 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.01% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 4,800 shares. Advisory Services Network Ltd owns 452 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Mngmt stated it has 3,041 shares. 38 are owned by Smithfield.