Bank Of America Upped Honda Motor LTD (HMC) Position by $12.75 Million; American Express Co (AXP) Shares Rose While Ci Investments Trimmed by $10.12 Million Its Holding

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 18.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 92,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 406,921 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.48M, down from 499,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $117.95. About 3.20 million shares traded or 2.42% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Starting to Pay Off; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT REGARDING ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY; 18/04/2018 – American Express earnings beats: $1.86 per share, vs $1.71 per share expected; 18/04/2018 – American Express Posts 31% Jump in First-Quarter Profit

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Honda Motor Ltd (HMC) by 29.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 472,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.28% . The institutional investor held 2.09 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.79 million, up from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Honda Motor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $22.98. About 666,464 shares traded or 9.15% up from the average. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) has declined 18.24% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical HMC News: 27/04/2018 – Honda Motor FY EPS Y590.79 Vs EPS Y342.10; 17/04/2018 – China to open auto market as trade tensions simmer; 07/04/2018 – Motor racing-Toro Rosso’s Gasly stunned by Bahrain qualifying heroics; 21/03/2018 – Motorsport: Dovizioso in talks with Honda and Suzuki; 24/05/2018 – HONDA SIEL POWER PRODUCTS LTD HOND.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 2.07 BLN RUPEES VS 1.99 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 18/04/2018 – DEFH: April 18, 2018 – DFEH Settles Disability Discrimination Claims Against Berkeley Honda Autocenter. – Spanish; 23/05/2018 – Honda to tie up with world’s largest battery maker in China; 16/04/2018 – Honda Aircraft Company Announces HondaJet China Will Expand Operations At Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport; 20/04/2018 – Honda Celebrates the Thrill of Driving Manual with Millennial-Focused ‘Shifting Gears’ Experience in Los Angeles; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Klobuchar: Klobuchar Presses Honda about the Status of Recalled Vehicles Still on the Road with Defective Takata Airbags

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 34,142 shares to 49,218 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amkor Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 193,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 492,864 shares, and cut its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO).

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 672,436 shares to 3.32 million shares, valued at $404.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 7,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Music Entmt.