Bank Of America Trimmed Its Holding in Western Digital (Call) (WDC) as Stock Value Rose; Farmer Bros Co (FARM) Shareholder Teton Advisors Boosted Stake by $529,600

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (Call) (WDC) by 51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 51,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 49,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Western Digital Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.45B market cap company. The stock increased 3.98% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 4.79 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Farmer Bros Co (FARM) by 9.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 26,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% . The institutional investor held 292,034 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84M, up from 265,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Farmer Bros Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $12.14. About 46,960 shares traded. Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) has declined 42.41% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FARM News: 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Loss/Shr 24c; 09/04/2018 – Changes Made to Farmer Trusts Related to Resignations of Co-Trustees; 25/05/2018 – FARMER BROTHERS HOLDER LEVIN CAPITAL MAY SEEK TALKS; 09/05/2018 – Farmer Bros Short-Interest Ratio Rises 116% to 16 Days; 11/05/2018 – United States Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market Report 2018: Key Players are Bunn, Farmer Bros, Jab Holding Company, Nestle & Royal Cup Coffee – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmer Bros Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARM); 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 09/03/2018 Farmer Bros Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – JEANNE FARMER GROSSMAN REPORTS 9.25 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Farmer Bros Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bancorporation reported 42,184 shares. Whittier Trust holds 0% or 8 shares. Bp Pcl holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 31,000 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co accumulated 0.04% or 109,587 shares. Pinebridge LP accumulated 742 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 172,274 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 36 shares or 0% of the stock. 50,229 are held by Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Llc. Smith Graham And Invest LP accumulated 140,741 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.04% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 55,472 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Alphamark Lc reported 0% stake. James Inv Incorporated holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 150,987 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of invested in 85,301 shares. Aqr Capital reported 241,979 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 112,692 shares to 952,108 shares, valued at $60.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manitowoc Co Inc by 43,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CRED).

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) by 6,418 shares to 159,382 shares, valued at $9.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scripps E W Co Ohio Cl A (NYSE:SSP) by 26,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 881,600 shares, and cut its stake in Fabrinet Shs (NYSE:FN).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.41 million activity.