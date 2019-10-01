Bank Of America Stake in Luminex Del (LMNX) Has Decreased by $1.60 Million as Valuation Declined; Mylan N V (MYL) Position Lifted by Ion Asset Management Ltd

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 906,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 2.25 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.79 million, up from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.80% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $18.83. About 4.76 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 13/04/2018 – Martinne Geller: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 30/03/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Unchanged; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Mylan’s Euro Offering; 24/04/2018 – AT LEAST TWO COMPANIES ARE ON TRACK TO BE INDICTED IN THE COMING MONTHS, IN ADDITION TO SEVERAL EXECUTIVES – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 21/03/2018 – VECTURA – NOTWITHSTANDING DISAPPOINTING DELAYS CO SEEN FOR VR315 (US) GENERIC ADVAIR PROGRAMME, CONTINUE TO SEE SUBSTANTIAL VALUE IN DEVELOPMENT OF COMPLEX INHALED GENERICS; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 09/05/2018 – Mylan Sales Fall 19% in North America — Earnings Review; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN GETS INVESTIGATIVE DEMAND FROM DOJ OVER TAA COMPLIANCE; 09/05/2018 – Mylan N.V. 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 20/04/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Gov. Justice issues statement on announced layoffs at Mylan Pharmaceuticals in Monongalia County

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Luminex Corp Del (LMNX) by 15.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 80,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% . The institutional investor held 439,981 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.08M, down from 520,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Luminex Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $898.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $20.04. About 195,230 shares traded. Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) has declined 32.99% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNX News: 18/05/2018 – Luminex Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Luminex Corporation First Quarter Earnings Release Scheduled for May 7, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Luminex Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMNX); 07/05/2018 – Luminex Backs FY18 Rev $310M-$316M; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX SEES 2Q REV. $78.5M TO $80M, EST. $80.0M; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q EPS 30c; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX SEES FY REV. $310.0M TO $316M, EST. $313.0M; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 02/05/2018 – ST Denis J Villere & Company Exits Position in Luminex; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP – REAFFIRMS ITS FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF BETWEEN $310 MLN AND $316 MLN

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $660.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacer Fds Tr by 237,508 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $48.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 41,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,394 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IYR).

