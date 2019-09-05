Bank of America Reports Credicorp (BAP) Upgrade from Underperform; Iradimed (IRMD) SI Decreased By 6.47%

New York-listed Credicorp (NYSE:BAP), was increased by research professionals at Bank of America. The firm increased its rating on the $16.58 billion market cap company to a Buy from a previous Underperform.

Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) had a decrease of 6.47% in short interest. IRMD’s SI was 514,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.47% from 550,200 shares previously. With 59,900 avg volume, 9 days are for Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)’s short sellers to cover IRMD’s short positions. The SI to Iradimed Corporation’s float is 10.42%. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.95. About 3,617 shares traded. IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) has risen 4.28% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical IRMD News: 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Backs 2018 Rev $29.3M-$30M; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Increases Full Yr 2018 GAAP and non-GAAP Diluted EPS Guidance; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed 1Q EPS 7c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 8c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 40c-Adj EPS 43c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Sees 2Q Adj EPS 10c-Adj EPS 11c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Raises 2018 View To EPS 30c-EPS 33c; 22/04/2018 DJ iRadimed Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRMD)

Iradimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging compatible products, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $215.45 million. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name. It has a 28.8 P/E ratio. The firm also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories; iMagox MRI pulse oximeter; and iMagox MRI oximeter remote and display products.

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.58 billion. It operates through four divisions: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. It has a 18.07 P/E ratio. The firm offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.

The stock increased 1.22% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $207.88. About 3,267 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500.