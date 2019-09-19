Bank of America Removed Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) Rating; Uss Investment Management LTD Has Upped Archer (ADM) Holding

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV)‘s stock was downgraded to a “Underperform” by research professionals at Bank of America, who have a PT of $2.0000 on SUPV. The firm’s “Neutral” rating is no longer valid.

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased Archer (ADM) stake by 10.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Uss Investment Management Ltd acquired 23,100 shares as Archer (ADM)’s stock declined 6.78%. The Uss Investment Management Ltd holds 243,700 shares with $9.94M value, up from 220,600 last quarter. Archer now has $23.21B valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.67. About 2.56M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 28/03/2018 – German tax office examining ADM over legacy trading earnings; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ethanol groups bristle as EPA frees refiners from biofuels law; 23/03/2018 – ADM Bd of Directors Nominates AECOM Chmn and CEO Michael S. Burke to Bd; 01/05/2018 – ADM CFO RAY YOUNG MAKES COMMENTS ON OILSEEDS; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Rev $15.53B; 01/05/2018 – ADM 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 16/05/2018 – ADM HAD A ‘FANTASTIC APRIL,’ FEELS CAN MANAGE THROUGH CHINA’S THREATENED TARIFFS ON U.S. SOY IMPORTS -CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 25/05/2018 – ADM COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 24/04/2018 – Trump to nominate Adm. Harris as South Korea ambassador; 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS SLOW FARMER SELLING IN ARGENTINA TO CONTINUE

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased Marsh & Mclennan Cos (NYSE:MMC) stake by 1.24 million shares to 936,117 valued at $93.30 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) stake by 12,700 shares and now owns 84,300 shares. Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Archer-Daniels-Midland has $5600 highest and $5100 lowest target. $51’s average target is 22.39% above currents $41.67 stock price. Archer-Daniels-Midland had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 29 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Friday, July 19 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold ADM shares while 202 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 412.08 million shares or 0.78% less from 415.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Gp Inc (Ca) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Eagle Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 5,650 shares. Michigan-based Comerica Bancshares has invested 0.05% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 13,000 shares. North Star Invest Management Corp owns 12,569 shares. Principal Fincl Group invested in 953,411 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.05% or 952,800 shares. Utah Retirement holds 105,412 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.07% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Country Club Na, a Missouri-based fund reported 227,232 shares. Hodges Capital Mngmt reported 11,447 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase has invested 0.1% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability holds 443 shares. Davenport Co Ltd Liability reported 29,853 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 108,028 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.58 million activity. Young Ray G also bought $124,899 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares. 23,657 shares were bought by LUCIANO JUAN R, worth $1.00M on Monday, April 29.

Grupo Supervielle S.A., a financial services holding company, provides banking services and products in Argentina. The company has market cap of $332.90 million. The firm operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services divisions. It has a 2.5 P/E ratio. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

Analysts await Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.32 per share. SUPV’s profit will be $28.02 million for 2.97 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Grupo Supervielle S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.