Bank of America Reiterates a Underperform Rating on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and $50.0000 Target; Coatue Management Lowered Adobe (ADBE) Holding

Bank of America have a $50.0000 target price per share on the stock. The target price per share indicates a potential downside of -3.55% from Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)‘s close price. This rating was revealed in an analyst note on 3 October.

Coatue Management Llc decreased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 1.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Coatue Management Llc sold 23,394 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Coatue Management Llc holds 2.06 million shares with $607.61M value, down from 2.09 million last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $127.76B valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $263.93. About 443,511 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. The company has market cap of $46.82 billion. It operates through three divisions: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. It has a 10.14 P/E ratio. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Analysts await Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $1.42 EPS, down 4.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.48 per share. WBA’s profit will be $1.28 billion for 9.13 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.40% negative EPS growth.

Coatue Management Llc increased Wingstop Inc stake by 18,102 shares to 28,235 valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) stake by 1.56 million shares and now owns 1.71M shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was raised too.

