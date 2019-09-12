Bank of America Reiterates a Buy Rating on CVS Health (CVS) and $75.0000 Target; Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS) Sellers Decreased By 11.5% Their Shorts

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) had a decrease of 11.5% in short interest. HOS’s SI was 2.56 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 11.5% from 2.90 million shares previously. With 112,200 avg volume, 23 days are for Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS)’s short sellers to cover HOS’s short positions. The SI to Hornbeck Offshore Services’s float is 7.97%. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.77. About 31,468 shares traded. Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) has declined 78.56% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HOS News: 02/05/2018 – HORNBECK OFFSHORE 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.04, EST. LOSS/SHR 69C; 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 21/05/2018 – HORNBECK OFFSHORE CLOSED ON $36.6M PURCHASE FROM ARIES MARINE; 02/05/2018 – HORNBECK OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $41.6M, EST. $50.3M; 02/05/2018 – Hornbeck Offshore 1Q Loss/Shr $1.04; 19/04/2018 SOLUS ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 8.94 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HORNBECK OFFSHORE SERVICES INC AS OF DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Royce & Associates Buys New 1.2% Position in Hornbeck Offshore; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOS)

Bank of America have a $75.0000 PT on the stock. The PT gives a potential upside of 16.44% from CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)‘s last stock close price. This rating was revealed to investors in analysts note on Thursday, 12 September.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. The company has market cap of $84.28 billion. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC divisions. It has a 17.65 P/E ratio. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

The stock increased 0.66% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $64.41. About 1.83 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion into care; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video); 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.32B for 9.10 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold CVS Health Corporation shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rench Wealth owns 1.25% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 35,923 shares. Webster National Bank & Trust N A holds 102,065 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma accumulated 1% or 222,646 shares. Manufacturers Life The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3.36M shares. 1.08 million were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk. Shelton Management invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Company invested in 10,755 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & invested in 42,163 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Tiedemann Advsrs Llc accumulated 0.01% or 4,385 shares. Garland Capital Mgmt Inc owns 64,400 shares or 2.49% of their US portfolio. Sageworth Tru invested in 15 shares or 0% of the stock. Archford Strategies Ltd Com reported 6,998 shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation invested in 0.04% or 148,905 shares. Northeast Investment Mgmt holds 1.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 243,670 shares. Boltwood Cap Mngmt reported 12,020 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $76 highest and $58 lowest target. $71’s average target is 10.23% above currents $64.41 stock price. CVS Health had 15 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, August 27. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Thursday, April 18. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CVS in report on Monday, April 29 with “Overweight” rating. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”.

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. The company has market cap of $29.56 million. It operates offshore supply vessels , multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore gas and oil exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Gulf of Mexico, Latin America, and internationally.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.36 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 21.29 million shares or 2.35% more from 20.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Northern Tru Corp has 0% invested in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) for 128,637 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P has invested 0% in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS). Dc Cap Advisors Ltd accumulated 1.00 million shares or 1.08% of the stock. Us Bank De reported 100 shares stake. Bancshares Of Mellon Corp has 92,954 shares. D E Shaw & Communication has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS). Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 218,504 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd invested in 220,854 shares or 0% of the stock. Lionstone Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) for 180,000 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 42,074 shares. Whittier Trust invested in 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Fine Partners Lp stated it has 3.58M shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS). Veritable L P reported 56,205 shares. Valley National Advisers Incorporated stated it has 0% in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS).