Bank of America Reiterates $182.0000 Price Objective On Beyond Meat (BYND), Reiterates “Neutral” Rating; Fiera Capital Lowered Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) Position By $535,689

They currently have a $182.0000 PT on Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND). Bank of America’s target would suggest a potential upside of 2.71% from the company’s previous stock close. This was revealed in a note on Friday morning.

Fiera Capital Corp decreased Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) stake by 3.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fiera Capital Corp sold 76,527 shares as Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX)’s stock rose 9.91%. The Fiera Capital Corp holds 1.98M shares with $15.70 million value, down from 2.06 million last quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Grp I now has $1.24B valuation. The stock decreased 4.46% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $8.35. About 160,656 shares traded. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY COMMENTS IN SLIDES; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLX); 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q REV. $164.3M, EST. $144.1M; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $695M-$740M, SAW $685M-$730M; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Rev $164.3M; 30/04/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUES $164.3 MLN VS $104.5 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7

The stock increased 0.66% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $177.2. About 2.11 million shares traded. Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Beyond Meat, Inc., a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant meat products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.66 billion. The firm sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names. It currently has negative earnings. Beyond Meat, Inc. sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Analysts await Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. HLX’s profit will be $25.29M for 12.28 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.55% EPS growth.