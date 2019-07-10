Bank of America Reiterates $165.0000 PT On Helen of Troy Limited – Common Stock (HELE), Reiterates Buy Rating; Carter William Co (CRI)’s Sentiment Is 1.03

New York: In analysts note issued to clients and investors on Wednesday morning, Bank of America reaffirmed their Buy rating on shares of Helen of Troy Limited – Common Stock (NASDAQ:HELE). They currently have a $165.0000 TP on the company. Bank of America’s target suggests a potential upside of 25.31% from the company’s stock close price.

Carter William Co (CRI) investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 134 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 130 decreased and sold their equity positions in Carter William Co. The investment managers in our database now own: 44.27 million shares, down from 45.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Carter William Co in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 94 Increased: 80 New Position: 54.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold Helen of Troy Limited shares while 73 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 24.32 million shares or 1.59% less from 24.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 3,341 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 122,710 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 71,819 shares. Westwood Holdings Grp Inc has 0.02% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 17,869 shares. Smithfield Trust has 0% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). 7,265 were reported by Gsa Ptnrs Llp. Zacks Invest Mngmt owns 9,685 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.02% or 3.02M shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital Management stated it has 670,569 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Swiss Bank & Trust owns 0.01% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 48,100 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 2,737 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 17,487 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com Lc invested in 220,500 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Snyder Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 435,497 shares. Northern has invested 0.02% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

More notable recent Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Helen of Troy (HELE) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PII, WYNN, HELE – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 9, 2019 : HELE, WDFC – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors Likely to Impact Helen of Troy’s (HELE) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Closer Look At Helen of Troy Limited’s (NASDAQ:HELE) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.31 billion. It operates in four divisions: Housewares, Health & Home, Nutritional Supplements, and Beauty. It has a 20.56 P/E ratio. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 400,366 shares traded or 45.66% up from the average. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 49.37% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead Thermometers; 15/03/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NewLink Genetics, Chipmos Technologies, Helen of Troy, Inte; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $7.30 TO $7.55 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – PUR Announces Expanded Line of Superior, Lead-Reducing Water Filtration Products; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES UP 0.4 TO 2.1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects GAAP Effective Tax Rate Range of 9%-11% for FY19; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead The; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $7.18, REV VIEW $1.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Net $60.1M; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q EPS $2.22

The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $91.67. About 639,453 shares traded. Carter's, Inc. (CRI) has declined 14.23% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees Adj EPS Up 12%; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees FY Sales Up 3%; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Net $42.5M; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GROWTH OF 12%; 12/03/2018 Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q EPS 89c; 01/04/2018 – New York Post: Warrior leaves on stretcher after Vince Carter’s flagrant foul; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 PCT; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 1.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CRI’s profit will be $36.16M for 28.65 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Carter's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.05% negative EPS growth.

CarterÂ’s, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the CarterÂ’s, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, OshKosh, and other brands. The company has market cap of $4.14 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: CarterÂ’s Retail, CarterÂ’s Wholesale, OshKosh Retail, OshKosh Wholesale, and International. It has a 15.56 P/E ratio. The Company’s CarterÂ’s products include baby products, such as bodysuits, pants, dresses, multi-piece sets, blankets, layette essentials, bibs, and booties; play clothes products comprising knit and woven cotton apparel; sleepwear products consisting of pajamas in cotton, fleece, and ploy-jersey; and other products, including bedding, outerwear, swimwear, footwear, socks, diaper bags, gift sets, toys, and hair accessories.

Valinor Management L.P. holds 3.33% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. for 631,615 shares. Petrus Trust Company Lta owns 115,700 shares or 2.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has 1.76% invested in the company for 336,598 shares. The Massachusetts-based Polaris Capital Management Llc has invested 1.74% in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 38,849 shares.