Bank of America Reconfirms LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) As “Buy”; Has Price Target Of $90.0000; Immersion (IMMR)’s Sentiment Is 1.02

In a research note issued to clients and investors on Thursday, 26 September, LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) stock “Buy” was restate by Analysts at Bank of America. They currently have a $90.0000 TP on the stock. Bank of America’s TP means a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s stock close price.

Immersion Corp (IMMR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.10, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 45 active investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 44 decreased and sold holdings in Immersion Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 19.76 million shares, down from 20.05 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Immersion Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 17 Increased: 32 New Position: 13.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a maker of chemicals and polymers, refiner of crude oil, producer of gasoline blending components, and developer and licensor of technologies for production of polymers worldwide. The company has market cap of $29.12 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Americas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It has a 9.12 P/E ratio. It produces and markets olefins, including ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; polyolefins, such as polyethylene and polypropylene ; and PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.80 EPS, down 5.41% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.96 per share. LYB’s profit will be $938.69 million for 7.75 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual EPS reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. LyondellBasell Industries has $113 highest and $8500 lowest target. $90.20’s average target is 3.86% above currents $86.85 stock price. LyondellBasell Industries had 13 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, September 18 report. The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by UBS. The rating was downgraded by Nomura on Monday, July 22 to “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, August 5. BMO Capital Markets maintained LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) rating on Monday, August 5. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $8800 target. Nomura upgraded the shares of LYB in report on Monday, April 15 to “Buy” rating. The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, August 5. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $9100 target in Monday, August 5 report.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity. Another trade for 764,501 shares valued at $57.04 million was bought by AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC. 7,246 shares were bought by Patel Bhavesh V., worth $498,873.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $256.48 million. The Company’s technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products.

Raging Capital Management Llc holds 6.15% of its portfolio in Immersion Corporation for 4.78 million shares. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc owns 1.76 million shares or 5.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shannon River Fund Management Llc has 1.85% invested in the company for 1.53 million shares. The California-based Lyon Street Capital Llc has invested 1.69% in the stock. Penbrook Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 122,140 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.45 million activity.

Analysts await Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 73.33% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.27 actual EPS reported by Immersion Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -85.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “9 Augmented Reality Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Immersion Corporation’s (NASDAQ:IMMR) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Immersion Corporation (IMMR) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Immersion Corporation: Activist Shareholders Circling The Company – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Immersion +19% on Samsung settlement, Sony deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 13, 2019.