Bank of America Reconfirms $32.0000 TP On Kraft Heinz (KHC), Reconfirms “Neutral” Rating; 1 Analysts Covering Methanex (MEOH)

Among 5 analysts covering Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Methanex Corp had 8 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by IBC given on Thursday, July 11. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MEOH in report on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 25. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report. The stock of Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 4. See Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) latest ratings:

New York: In analysts report revealed to investors and clients on 9 August, Bank of America restate their “Neutral” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC). They currently have a $32.0000 PT on the company. Bank of America’s target means a potential upside of 18.26% from the company’s last price.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $30.46 billion. The Company’s products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Planters, Velveeta, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, PÂ’Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, Weight Watchers, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Complan, and Glucon D names.

The stock decreased 4.11% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.06. About 11.90 million shares traded or 27.59% up from the average. The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) has declined 46.90% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.90% the S&P500. Some Historical KHC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Kraft Heinz Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KHC); 18/04/2018 – KAPSTONE PAPER AND PACKAGING – “DEMAND FOR CONTAINERBOARD, CORRUGATED BOXES, AND KRAFT PAPER IS STRONG”; 05/04/2018 – Heinz Reignites Debate: Is a Tomato a Fruit or Vegetable?; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Global Opportunities Exits Kraft Heinz, Cuts BRF; 02/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz 1Q Adj EPS 89c; 05/03/2018 Kraft Technology Group Completes MSP/Cloud Verify Certification; 03/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ CO KHC.O : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $85 FROM $100; 24/04/2018 – Kraft Heinz and Food Network Team Up to Introduce Food Network Kitchen lnspirations; 12/04/2018 – Kraft Branding Ups the Ante in Europe with Two New Senior Hires; 02/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz 1Q EPS 81c

Among 13 analysts covering Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 8% are positive. Kraft Heinz has $42 highest and $29 lowest target. $35.14’s average target is 29.86% above currents $27.06 stock price. Kraft Heinz had 29 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the shares of KHC in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Monday, June 24 with “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, February 25. PiperJaffray downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $39 target in Friday, February 22 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, February 25 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 22 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, March 18.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company has market cap of $2.56 billion. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. It has a 7.21 P/E ratio.