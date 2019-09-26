Bank Of America Raised Stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) as Shares Rose; Mastercard Cl A (MA) Stake Increased by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (MA) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 1,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 24,075 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.37 million, up from 22,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $274.51. About 1.97 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 27.24M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $786.42 million, up from 26.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $28.41. About 4.93M shares traded or 30.60% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $6.67 million were sold by Mastercard Foundation on Monday, July 29. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Yhb Inv Advisors invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Stock Yards Bancorporation Tru holds 0.02% or 862 shares. Permit Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,750 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Stevens Capital Management LP has 45,124 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Haverford Svcs accumulated 65,184 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies holds 1.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 21,045 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc reported 157,487 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability reported 2,559 shares stake. White Elm Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 5.45% or 83,860 shares. California State Teachers Retirement, a California-based fund reported 1.60 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 1.58 million shares. Ardevora Asset Management Llp reported 159,000 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Archon Ltd Liability Company has 72,040 shares for 3.78% of their portfolio. Atlas Browninc holds 1,660 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Valley National Advisers Inc reported 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 23,147 shares to 103,946 shares, valued at $18.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerg Mkt Etf (VWO) by 19,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,674 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westwood Mngmt Il stated it has 0.03% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 39,897 are owned by Fiduciary Tru Company. Monetary Mngmt Gru has 15,930 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Blue Chip Partners holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 42,956 shares. Grassi Mngmt holds 43,300 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0.02% or 117,317 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth invested in 3,890 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Reilly holds 5,790 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Wetherby Asset Mgmt accumulated 7,936 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 262,851 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Finance Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 692,131 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 53.74 million shares. Patten & Patten Tn holds 9,595 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $660.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 51,379 shares to 228,326 shares, valued at $23.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IXC) by 58,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 459,857 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (Put) (NYSE:DUK).