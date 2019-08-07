Bank Of America Raised Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Position; Aldebaran Financial Has Raised Holding in Centene Del (CNC) by $1.14 Million

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 21,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 43,140 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $48.95. About 6.03 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 28236.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 4.83M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 4.85 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $290.00M, up from 17,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.59. About 6.91 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICAN RAND HOLDS GAIN AS MPC LEAVES POLICY RATE UNCHANGED; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SATISFIED WITH RETURN TO MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 16/03/2018 – KROPIWNICKI SAYS MPC NEEDS TO REACT TO `REALITY,’ NOT FORECASTS; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE; 22/05/2018 – BOE Vlieghe: MPC Saw Rate Rises Coming “A Little Later” In May Meeting; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: RATES MAY REMAIN STABLE LONGER THAN EXPECTED; 31/05/2018 – Jonathan Haskel appointed to Bank of England’s MPC; 03/05/2018 – Marathon Reports Oil Leak at Galveston Bay Refinery; 31/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S TREASURY SAYS APPOINTS JONATHAN HASKELL TO BANK OF ENGLAND’S MPC; 17/04/2018 – POLAND’S MPC MEMBER HARDT SPEAKS ON PARKIET TV

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Introducing Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), The Stock That Dropped 33% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance" on August 05, 2019

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Does Centene Corporation's (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance" on June 17, 2019

