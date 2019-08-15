Bank Of America Raised Independent Bk Group (IBTX) Stake; Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Lifted Zoetis (ZTS) Stake

Bank Of America Corp increased Independent Bk Group Inc (IBTX) stake by 24.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of America Corp acquired 28,533 shares as Independent Bk Group Inc (IBTX)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Bank Of America Corp holds 145,931 shares with $7.49 million value, up from 117,398 last quarter. Independent Bk Group Inc now has $2.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $49.22. About 108,427 shares traded. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 15.90% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Hldrs; 14/03/2018 – Dir Smith Gifts 783 Of Independent Bank Group Inc; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK – GUARANTY BANCORP’S CEO PAUL W. TAYLOR AND CHAIRMAN EDWARD B. CORDES WILL JOIN BOARD OF INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP ON DEAL CLOSING; 23/04/2018 – Independent Bank Group 1Q EPS $1.03; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Expects Deal to Be 4.7% Dilutive to Tangible Book Value Per Shr at Closing With an Earnback Period of 3.1 Years; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group Expects Acquisition to Be About 6.5% Accretive to Earnings Per Common Shr in 2020; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ABOUT 4.7% DILUTIVE TO TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT CLOSING WITH AN EARNBACK PERIOD OF 3.1 YEARS; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Guaranty CEO Paul W. Taylor and Chairman Edward B. Cordes to Join Independent Bank Group Board; 16/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP REPORTS PRIVATE SALES BY HOLDERS; 04/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED THAT INDEPENDENT BANK PLANS TO OPEN ITS FIRST NEW LOCATION IN COLORADO

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased Zoetis Inc (ZTS) stake by 13.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc acquired 11,020 shares as Zoetis Inc (ZTS)’s stock rose 12.87%. The Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc holds 92,786 shares with $9.34M value, up from 81,766 last quarter. Zoetis Inc now has $59.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $123.54. About 864,441 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 26/04/2018 – Zoetis to Expand Animal Vaccine Research and Manufacturing in Suzhou, China; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zoetis Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZTS); 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yhb Advsrs invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Blackrock Incorporated reported 37.49 million shares. Harding Loevner LP has 380 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Kames Cap Public Ltd reported 21,331 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 4,665 shares. Ranger Inv Mngmt LP accumulated 49 shares. Martingale Asset LP has 14,512 shares. New England & Mgmt Inc holds 1.23% or 18,073 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsr reported 24,391 shares. Ajo Lp invested 0.81% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Sandhill Cap Ltd Llc holds 238,740 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 0.23% or 94,951 shares. Howard holds 101,463 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 66,492 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Among 8 analysts covering Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zoetis has $132 highest and $100 lowest target. $118.63’s average target is -3.97% below currents $123.54 stock price. Zoetis had 14 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ZTS in report on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Craig Hallum on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, February 25 by BMO Capital Markets. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by UBS. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, May 9. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by SunTrust. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, August 13. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $112 target in Tuesday, April 2 report. Bank of America downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $12000 target in Monday, July 1 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold IBTX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 30.26% more from 19.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). 13,641 are owned by Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Co. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.01% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Illinois-based First Advisors LP has invested 0% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Dimensional Fund Advsr L P, Texas-based fund reported 2.22 million shares. Pennsylvania Tru Communications, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 26,790 shares. Comerica Natl Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Basswood Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 0.22% or 66,491 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 37,673 shares. New York-based Renaissance Technology Ltd has invested 0.01% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 16,648 shares. Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Doliver Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 36,813 shares. Sei Invests Com invested in 494 shares.