Bank Of America Position in Csx (Put) (CSX) Boosted by $8.58 Million as Market Value Declined; Thompson Investment Management Increases Holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (PXD)

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Csx Corp (Put) (CSX) by 1045.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 116,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 127,100 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.51 million, up from 11,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Csx Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $65.09. About 3.34M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX CUT CAPEX TO $368M IN 1Q FROM $441M A YEAR EARLIER; 08/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation Conference; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC. – 03/20/2018; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 30/05/2018 – CSX: RAIL INDUSTY IS NOT BEHIND TRUCKS ON AUTONOMOUS TECHNOLOGY; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ACQUISITION OF OPERATING EASEMENT–GRAND TRUNK WESTERN RAILROAD COMPANY; 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD `SLIGHT SEQUENTIAL IMPROVEMENT’ ON PRICING EX-COAL; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 former employees sue CSX

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (PXD) by 49.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 3,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 11,155 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, up from 7,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $124.61. About 1.19M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liveramp Hldgs Inc by 9,026 shares to 285,511 shares, valued at $15.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XES) by 460,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 606,651 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “This Month Could Make or Break CSX Stock, in More Ways Than One – Investorplace.com” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CSX Corporation (CSX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CN and CSX Announce New Intermodal Service Offering – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zacks Earnings Trends Highlights: Caterpillar, CSX and Borg Warner – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Falls as Netflix Drags on Tech Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 312,171 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.13% or 223,331 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Co owns 805,400 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has invested 0% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 134,837 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Bkd Wealth Advsr Lc holds 0.28% or 45,559 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Co invested in 3,643 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj invested 0.34% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). St Johns Investment Management Lc owns 300 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards Company has invested 0.04% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Brinker Capital holds 22,817 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Lmr Ptnrs Llp reported 0.03% stake. 17,560 are owned by Associated Banc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 226,432 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Co reported 559,608 shares.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pioneer Natural Resources declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cambrian Cap LP has 3.64% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 16,724 shares. Janney Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.44% or 55,004 shares. Capstone Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 0.1% or 170,442 shares. Advisory Rech Incorporated holds 151,777 shares. Avenir, -based fund reported 283,460 shares. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 2 shares. Fcg Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 1,623 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Parkside National Bank & Trust Tru accumulated 146 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.03% or 206,984 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.05% or 72,407 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.07% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). First Manhattan Com owns 5,321 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 234,853 shares.