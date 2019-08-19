Bank Of America Ord (BAC) Stake Raised by Canal Insurance Company; Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Has Lifted American Intl Group (AIG) Position

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Bank Of America Ord (BAC) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 160,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Bank Of America Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $27.31. About 17.94 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA TRANSPORT CONFERENCE; 30/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics at Bank of America Conference May 17; 16/04/2018 – Steven Chubak Sees Continued Upside Potential For Bank of America (Video); 09/04/2018 – GERMANY’S M+W SAID TO SELECT BOFA, UBS FOR POTENTIAL IPO; 29/03/2018 – Japan regulator warns Deutsche, Bank of America over bond-price fixing; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Mark Tague: According to Reuters, Bank of America has spent $1 billion on digital banking over the past six year. …; 05/04/2018 – Banks facing losses on American Greetings buyout debt; 16/05/2018 – Bank of America at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 11/05/2018 – NORTH SEA MIDSTREAM SAID TO BE ADVISED BY BANK OF AMERICA

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 15,456 shares as the company's stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 274,570 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82 million, up from 259,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $54.9. About 639,670 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Lc owns 10.35M shares. Savings Bank Of Hawaii reported 8,217 shares. Gardner Russo Gardner Llc accumulated 5,735 shares. Moreover, Epoch Investment Prtn Incorporated has 0.52% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Ls Invest Limited Liability invested in 0.1% or 36,490 shares. Johnson Fincl Grp Inc accumulated 34 shares. New York-based Etrade Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Bessemer Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 4,381 shares. Guggenheim Lc invested in 55,392 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 1,110 were accumulated by First Personal Financial Services. Geode Capital Management holds 10.78 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking stated it has 0.12% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Pacific Glob Invest Mngmt has invested 0.16% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Mount Vernon Associate Incorporated Md has 1.08% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Ami Invest Management Incorporated stated it has 0.21% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

date 2019-08-19

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ord (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 35,400 shares to 1,100 shares, valued at $95,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank of America declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Zions Bank Downgrade – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 16, 2019.