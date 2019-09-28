Bank Of America Maintains Position in Hillenbrand (HI); New South Capital Management Has Increased Discovery Cl C (DISCK) Holding by $787,164

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (HI) by 16.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 51,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.79% . The institutional investor held 357,753 shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.16 million, up from 305,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Hillenbrand Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $31.27. About 574,841 shares traded. Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) has declined 31.03% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HI News: 14/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND NAMES DANIEL C. HILLENBRAND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Bd Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND INC – FACILITY AGREEMENT REPLACES EXISTING SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JUNE 3, 2013; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 10/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Declares Third Quarter Dividend of $0.2075 Per Share; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND-AGREEMENT ALLOWS CO, CERTAIN UNITS TO REQUEST ISSUE UP TO EUR 150 MLN IN UNSECURED LETTERS OF CREDIT, BANK GUARANTEES/OTHER SURETY BONDS; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND CAN REQUEST LENDERS ISSUE MAX. EU150M IN GUARANTEES; 23/03/2018 – Hillenbrand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND RAISING ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc Cl C (DISCK) by 28.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 28,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 125,908 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58 million, up from 97,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc Cl C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $24.71. About 2.06M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 1.43M shares to 3.32M shares, valued at $41.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 51,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 752,685 shares, and cut its stake in Cars.Com Inc.

