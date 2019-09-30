Bank Of America Lowered Stake in Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) by $3.75 Million; As Walt Disney (DIS) Shares Rose, Bradley Foster & Sargent Lifted Stake by $2.31 Million

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 16,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 473,054 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.06 million, up from 456,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $130.42. About 3.11 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 26/04/2018 – Drone racing-Allianz extends sponsorship of Drone Racing League; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 30.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 93,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The institutional investor held 214,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.67M, down from 307,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $39.01. About 358,160 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAY); 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Net $95M-Net $110M; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 60C; 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES TOTAL REVENUES OF $1.20 BLN TO $1.24 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd by 3,323 shares to 152,106 shares, valued at $22.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 12,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 380,494 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cobblestone Cap Ltd Liability Com Ny owns 139,987 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Llc owns 5,221 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Sageworth owns 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5 shares. Hemenway Co Llc invested in 112,745 shares or 2.43% of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc has invested 0.51% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Private Asset Inc has 2.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 85,695 shares. Ckw reported 0.03% stake. Cap Mngmt Corporation Va has 19,704 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt invested in 0.81% or 174,759 shares. Centre Asset Management Ltd Com has 1.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 31,130 shares. Portland Glob Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 2,174 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Ironwood Invest Counsel Llc owns 28,320 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Burke And Herbert Comml Bank And Tru accumulated 11,937 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc has 91,173 shares. Albion Financial Grp Ut reported 1.62% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold PLAY shares while 70 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 37.20 million shares or 0.41% less from 37.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Proshare Advsrs stated it has 5,157 shares. Epoch invested in 333,433 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 13,600 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Barclays Public Llc has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 35,000 shares. Millennium Lc holds 618,088 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Amp Cap Invsts has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Moreover, Aurora Counsel has 0.54% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 27,770 shares. Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Nordea Invest Management invested in 82,366 shares. Sg Americas Limited Com has 2,942 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Franklin Resources reported 609,979 shares stake.