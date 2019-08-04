Bank Of America Lowered Its Stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR) as Market Valuation Rose; Hood River Capital Management Has Upped Encore Wire (WIRE) Position by $10.93 Million

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 136.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 191,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 332,089 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.00M, up from 140,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $55.07. About 54,012 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 21/03/2018 – TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD – DEPLOYING INVESTIGATORS AT NANAIMO AIRPORT IN BRITISH COLUMBIA AFTER INCIDENT ABOARD A WESTJET ENCORE FLIGHT; 27/04/2018 – WYNN CEO MATT MADDOX PROPOSES CALLING CASINO ‘ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR’; 09/04/2018 – ECS – ENCORE lll HAS BOTH A FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM AND FIVE-YEAR OPTION PERIOD; 08/03/2018 – Merkel Encore, U.S. Treasury Bond Watch: Week Ahead March 10-17; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE lll Award; 27/04/2018 – Medford Trnscrpt: Wynn’s Boston gaming resort renamed `Encore Boston Harbor’; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 54mm, REF 804-07-540 Produc; 19/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – NAMED PRIME CONTRACTOR UNDER DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AGENCY ENCORE lll IDIQ AWARDS PROGRAM; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-LF FOR LIVER FUNCTION WITH TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2019

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR) by 20.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 1.60 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 6.38 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.62 million, down from 7.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 22.37M shares traded or 46.72% up from the average. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 30/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN OIL COMPANY PETROBRAS SAYS BOARD MEMBER JOSE ALBERTO DE PAULA TORRES LIMA HAS ASKED TO STEP DOWN FROM POST -FILING; 25/05/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO DENIES INTENTION TO RESIGN: PETROBRAS; 24/05/2018 – PETROBRAS SEES FUEL SHORTAGE IN 90% OF RIO’S GAS STATIONS: CEO; 23/05/2018 – Petrobras slashes diesel prices to ease Brazil trucker protest; 26/03/2018 – PETROBRAS SIGNED BRL2B CREDIT LINE WITH BANCO DO BRASIL; 03/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS SAYS COULD SELL 50 PCT OF PRODUCTION AND EXPLORATION RIGHTS IN TARTARUGA VERDE AND SECTION OF ESPADARTE DEEP WATER FIELDS, WITHOUT TRANSFER OF OPERATIONS; 15/03/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO SAYS LIQUIGAS STILL PART OF DIVESTMENT PROGRAM VIA CAPITAL MARKETS OR MERGER; 12/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – BP AND PETROBRAS FORM STRATEGIC ALLIANCE; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS IS SAID TO HIRE BANKS FOR BRASKEM FOLLOW ON: ESTADO; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL FINANCE MINISTER MEIRELLES SAYS GOV’T DISCUSSING WITH PETROBRAS PRICING POLICY THAT DOES NOT HAMPER CONSUMERS NOR COMPANY

More notable recent Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Belden (BDC) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Recap of Second-Quarter Bank Earnings and More – Nasdaq” published on August 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon Announces Plans to Expand in Pennsylvania; New Pittsburgh Fulfillment Center Will Create More Than 800 Full-Time Jobs – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 19, 2019 : NOK, CLF, BP, FCX, CS, GOLD – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian Orebodies Extends Mineralization in the Wire Lake Gold System and Commences Summer Work Program at Pic Project – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Class A by 7,104 shares to 164,374 shares, valued at $11.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 8,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,376 shares, and cut its stake in Us Well Services Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold WIRE shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2,268 shares stake. Vanguard Grp has invested 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Voya Mgmt Lc invested 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Sei Invs holds 8,600 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 14,994 shares stake. Franklin Res Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 268,984 shares. 426,250 are held by Northern. Wells Fargo & Co Mn has invested 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). First Mercantile Tru Co has 3,593 shares. Comerica Natl Bank owns 20,641 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 63,655 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 15,185 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Lc reported 6,705 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability reported 28,379 shares. Hillsdale Management has 44,400 shares.