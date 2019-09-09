Bank Of America Lowered Its Stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by $10.61 Million; Costco Wholesale Common (COST) Share Price Rose While American National Bank Has Decreased by $744,634 Its Position

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 35.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 2.65M shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 4.82 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.39 million, down from 7.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.83. About 10.50M shares traded or 32.56% up from the average. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 15/03/2018 – CEMEX CEO: TOO SOON TO COMMIT TO MULTI-YEAR CASH DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS ANTICIPATES CEMENT VOLUMES TO GROW FROM 2-3 PERCENT ON CONSOLIDATED BASIS THIS YEAR; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX’S MUGUIRO: TOO EARLY TO COMMENT ON OUTCOME OF DOJ INV; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SAB DE CV – EXPECT IMPACT OF FEWER BUSINESS DAYS AND INVENTORY EFFECT TO REVERT IN UPCOMING MONTHS; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX: Move Follows Talks With Shareholders; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) and; 14/03/2018 – CEMEX REPORTS DOJ GRAND JURY SUBPOENA ON COLOMBIA OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES COLOMBIA VOLUMES FLAT TO DECLINING 2%: CEO; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX DECIDES NOT TO PURSUE CAPITAL BOOST PROPOSAL

American National Bank decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp Common (COST) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 3,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 25,551 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.19 million, down from 28,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $6.79 during the last trading session, reaching $303.76. About 3.02M shares traded or 65.85% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR

More recent CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Cemex Stock Popped 10% Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Is Cemex SAB de CV (CX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cemex starts $500M buyback program – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 6.83M shares to 6.87M shares, valued at $1.25 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trinet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 47,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD).

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports August Sales Results – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Costco (COST) Stellar Comps Aiding Stock’s Run on Bourses – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Avista (AVA) Files for Gas Cost Adjustment for Idaho Clients – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How Student Loan Fees Work and What They Cost – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hurricane Dorian could cost insurers $25 bln- UBS – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 15,196 shares to 42,195 shares, valued at $3.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 2,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,101 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rwc Asset Llp owns 54,514 shares. 3,773 were accumulated by Intersect Cap Ltd. Clean Yield Gp has 0.07% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 665 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc Oh stated it has 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Com holds 124,489 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc stated it has 2,277 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Beech Hill Advsrs holds 0.2% or 1,350 shares. Capstone Financial Advisors reported 0.13% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Donaldson Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Mairs & Pwr Inc holds 3,453 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 3,343 shares. Lpl Limited Liability accumulated 235,225 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt holds 921 shares. North Carolina-based Carroll Fincl Assoc Inc has invested 0.07% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Maryland Capital Mgmt reported 2,040 shares.