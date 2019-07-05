Bank Of America Lowered Its Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (Put) (PG) by $32.58 Million as Stock Rose; Mai Wealth Advisors Lowered Stake in Biogen (BIIB) by $603,924

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 51.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 2,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2,397 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $567,000, down from 4,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $234.25. About 1.07M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 01/05/2018 – Biogen and Neurimmune Announce Option Exercise for Alzheimer’s Disease Investigational Treatment Aducanumab; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 25/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Reports Quarterly Revenues of $3.1 Billion; 11/04/2018 – moneycontrol: In exclusive pact, Eisai to distribute Biogen’s multiple-sclerosis portfolio in India; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (Put) (PG) by 44.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 313,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 391,200 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.70 million, down from 704,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $113.16. About 5.73M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $7.47 EPS, up 28.79% or $1.67 from last year’s $5.8 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.44 billion for 7.84 P/E if the $7.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.98 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Com (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,248 shares to 157,763 shares, valued at $7.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 258,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Barra Value Index (IVE).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.60B for 26.69 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

