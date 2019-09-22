Bank Of America Lifted Its Position in Home Depot (Call) (HD) as Shares Rose; As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Rose, Shareholder Narwhal Capital Management Cut Position by $713,033

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (Call) (HD) by 224.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 354,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 512,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.59M, up from 158,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $224.67. About 7.80M shares traded or 103.15% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 5,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 40,028 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25M, down from 45,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 4.87 million shares traded or 13.16% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Founders Limited Liability Co reported 5,884 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. 154,616 were accumulated by Oakbrook Invests Lc. Koshinski Asset Mgmt invested in 3,238 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP reported 8,039 shares. Granite Prtn Ltd Llc holds 14,420 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. First Personal invested 0.31% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Shaker Invests Lc Oh stated it has 0.96% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Villere St Denis J Com Limited Liability accumulated 1,450 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 4,310 shares. Qvt Limited Partnership invested in 1.31% or 29,826 shares. Wellington Shields And Limited holds 0.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 1,116 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca), California-based fund reported 21,953 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii invested in 0.11% or 1,167 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp holds 7,504 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.19% or 3,500 shares.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $660.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr by 41,216 shares to 89,742 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everquote Inc by 41,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,665 shares, and cut its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roosevelt Invest Gru has invested 0.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Oppenheimer And reported 155,959 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 1.72% or 19,600 shares. Virginia-based Edgar Lomax Va has invested 0.75% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Inc Ca holds 135,421 shares. Alphamark Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3,346 shares. Us Retail Bank De holds 0.85% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2.32 million shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Prns has invested 0.39% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.2% or 296,135 shares in its portfolio. Financial Services reported 86,403 shares. Birch Hill Investment Advsr Limited Liability owns 101,255 shares. Brookstone Mgmt holds 0.18% or 24,308 shares. James Inv Rech Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Riverbridge Prns Limited Company owns 31,709 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Mercer Cap Advisers stated it has 1.8% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).