Bank Of America Lifted Harsco (HSC) Position; Dime Cmnty Bancshares (DCOM) Shareholder Prospector Partners Has Increased Holding by $396,000

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Dime Cmnty Bancshares (DCOM) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 223,100 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24 million, up from 201,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Dime Cmnty Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $773.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $21.5. About 40,840 shares traded. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) has risen 15.98% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.98% the S&P500. Some Historical DCOM News: 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.47%, EST. 2.45%; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 2.2% of Dime Community; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 35C; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q EPS 39C; 05/04/2018 – Dime Community Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 22/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.’s Ratings at ‘BBB’/’F2’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Harsco Corp (HSC) by 24.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 104,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 534,312 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.66M, up from 429,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Harsco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.27. About 615,595 shares traded. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has declined 4.83% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 02/05/2018 – Harsco Sees 2Q GAAP and Adjusted Operating Income of $45 Million to $50 Million; 29/05/2018 – Harsco Acquires ALTEK, A Leading Supplier Of Innovative Environmental And Technology Products To The Global Aluminum Industry; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO BOOSTS FORECAST; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Harsco Corporation Investors (HSC); 29/05/2018 – HARSCO SAYS ALTEK DEAL INCLUDES FUTURE CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Harsco; 16/03/2018 – Harsco to Participate in Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference; 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Harsco May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 21/05/2018 – Harsco Renews and Extends Logistics and Packaging Contract With ArcelorMittal Atlantique & Lorraine (AMAL) in France

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $660.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 19,440 shares to 225 shares, valued at $7,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $72,473 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold HSC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 1.07% more from 67.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $729.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,874 shares to 211,650 shares, valued at $45.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

