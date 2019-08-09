Bank of America Keeps $6.0000 Price Objective On Intrexon (XON), Keeps “Underperform” Rating; Catchmark Timber Trust Has 1.32 Sentiment

Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (CTT) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.27, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 58 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 44 cut down and sold their holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 33.92 million shares, down from 34.65 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Catchmark Timber Trust Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 29 Increased: 40 New Position: 18.

The broker have set TP of $6.0000 on Intrexon (NYSE:XON) shares. This is -12.02% from the close price. In analysts note sent to clients and investors on Friday morning, Bank of America maintained their “Underperform” rating on shares of XON.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Intrexon Corporation shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 121.18 million shares or 4.88% more from 115.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 21,219 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The New York-based Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) has invested 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Wellington Shields Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc accumulated 0.01% or 129,579 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 21,900 shares. Redmond Asset Limited Liability Company has 10,507 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Llc owns 50,001 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Oz Mgmt Lp reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein L P accumulated 136,800 shares. Horan Capital Advsr Limited Liability owns 2,000 shares. Nikko Asset Americas reported 1.16M shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields & Lc owns 315,800 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar has 20,167 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 0.03% invested in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) for 30,000 shares. 673,921 are owned by Financial Bank Of America Corp De.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $17.62 million activity. KIRK RANDAL J had bought 422,423 shares worth $1.97 million.

The stock decreased 10.56% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $6.82. About 1.48M shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 42.97% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.97% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 11/05/2018 – Intrexon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – ActoBio Therapeutics Greenlighted by FDA to Commence a Phase Ib/IIa Trial with AG019 for the Treatment of Early Onset Type 1 Di; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON 1Q REV. $43.8M, EST. $60.9M; 29/03/2018 – ACTOBIO THERAPEUTICS SAYS “SOON WILL START CLINICAL TRIALS” WITH AG019 “IN ASSOCIATION WITH SPECIALIZED INSTITUTES IN EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA”; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.33 PER BASIC SHARE; 13/03/2018 Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Intrexon Corporation – XON; 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Rev $43.8M; 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Loss $42M; 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 29/05/2018 – Isolation and Recombinant Expression of Key Enzyme for Opioid Production

It closed at $9.87 lastly. It is down 17.93% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CTT News: 14/05/2018 – Senior Vice President Todd Reitz Assumes Responsibility for Operations of CatchMark’s Existing Properties; 14/05/2018 – MEDLEY MANAGEMENT INC SAYS MEDLEY INVESTED IN THE TRANSACTION THROUGH ITS TACTICAL OPPORTUNITIES GROUP; 16/04/2018 – AURORA CANNABIS – 3-WAY AGREEMENT FOR JOINT EXCLUSIVITY ON DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA OF CTT PHARMACEUTICAL’S NOVEL, PATENTED DRUG DELIVERY TECHNOLOGIES; 07/03/2018 – CTT FY RECURRING REV. EU697.9M; 19/04/2018 – DJ CatchMark Timber Trust Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTT); 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST INC – COBANK ACB WILL ACT AS AGENT FOR A LENDER SYNDICATE AND PROVIDE A $750 MLN FINANCING FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – PORTUGAL REGULATOR ANACOM SAYS MAIL COMPANY CTT MUST CUT PRICES; 07/03/2018 – CTT SAYS 2017 ADDRESSED MAIL VOLUME DOWN 5.6 PCT; 07/03/2018 – CTT SEES “SLIGHT” INCREASE IN REVENUE IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK – JOHN RASOR, CO’S CURRENT COO, TO TRANSITION TO SERVE AS PRESIDENT OF NEWLY FORMED JV COMPANY, WHICH TO BE NAMED TEXMARK TIMBER TREASURY

Real Estate Management Services Llc holds 5.43% of its portfolio in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. for 881,000 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc owns 3.13 million shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has 0.84% invested in the company for 1.77 million shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Vertex One Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.79% in the stock. Park Circle Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 101,000 shares.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust , focuses on the acquisition of timberland properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $484.45 million. It intends to acquire timberland properties throughout the timber-producing regions of the United States and, to a lesser extent, in timber-producing regions outside the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The firm intends to qualify as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $126,259 activity.