Bank of America Keeps $49.0000 PT On Baozun (BZUN), Keeps “Buy” Rating; Last Week Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Keysight Technologies has $10300 highest and $10000 lowest target. $101.50’s average target is 8.93% above currents $93.18 stock price. Keysight Technologies had 7 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 22 report. See Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) latest ratings:

In a research report revealed to clients on Monday morning, Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) stock “Buy” was reconfirmed by Bank of America. They currently have a $49.0000 target price per share on the stock. Bank of America’s target price per share would suggest a potential upside of 21.29% from the company’s current price.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold Keysight Technologies, Inc. shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has 301,453 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd owns 9,706 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.53% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Mastrapasqua Asset Management holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 29,385 shares. Gsa Capital Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 17,280 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested in 0.02% or 182,801 shares. Moreover, Adage Cap Partners Grp Lc has 0.08% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 356,925 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 11,796 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Tru Department Mb Finance Natl Bank N A invested 0% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Plante Moran Financial Advsr Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 5,171 were reported by Trexquant Limited Partnership. Veritable L P accumulated 4,175 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 36,190 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Enterprise reported 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Keysight Technologies, Inc. provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $17.67 billion. The Company’s Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions. It has a 57.17 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Electronic Industrial Solutions Group segment offers design tools; design verification solutions; and general purpose test and measurement products, such as digital multi-meters, function generators, waveform synthesizers, counters, data acquisition products, audio analyzers, LCR Meters, thermal imaging solutions, low-cost USB modular units, precision source measurement units, ultra-high precision device current analyzers, test executive software platforms, and a range of power supplies.

Baozun Inc. provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $2.52 billion. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment. It has a 68.47 P/E ratio. The firm also operates Maikefeng mobile application that offers various branded products.