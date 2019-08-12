Bank of America Initiated Owl Rock Capital (ORCC)’s Coverage with $16.0000 Target; Last Week Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Vail Resorts had 14 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Monday, March 11. Deutsche Bank maintained Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, March 11 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) rating on Monday, April 1. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $250 target. The stock of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. See Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) latest ratings:

Equity analysts at Bank of America issued “Neutral” rating on Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC). The firm started coverage in analysts report revealed to clients and investors on Monday morning. Bank of America’s TP suggests upside of 0.63% from the company’s last price.

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.63 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. It has a 32.15 P/E ratio. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone resorts in Colorado; Park City Mountain resort in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Northern Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as three urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold Vail Resorts, Inc. shares while 96 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 36.76 million shares or 0.22% less from 36.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Mgmt invested in 0.22% or 5,412 shares. 6,700 were reported by Ellington Management Limited Co. Texas Yale invested in 0.13% or 14,562 shares. Vanguard Grp has invested 0.03% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). State Street has invested 0.01% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). British Columbia Investment Mngmt reported 11,045 shares. Td Asset Management holds 0.02% or 59,731 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 254,290 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Westpac reported 0% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 77,850 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt reported 0.03% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Menta Limited Company reported 2,180 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Rice Hall James And Associate Limited Com has invested 1.17% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Legal General Gp Public Limited Com reported 224,524 shares stake. White Elm Capital Limited Company holds 83,356 shares or 4.77% of its portfolio.

The stock decreased 2.24% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $239.15. About 151,757 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Sees FY Net $357M-Net $391M; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – COMPANY IS NOW EXPECTING RESORT REPORTED EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN $607 MLN AND $627 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 12/03/2018 – Stitch Fix to Add Chief Marketing Officer of Vail Resorts, Inc., Kirsten Lynch, to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS: N. AMER SEASON-TO-DATE LIFT TICKET REV. UP 3.7%; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO VAIL RESORTS IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $357 MILLION AND $391 MILLION IN FISCAL 2018; 06/04/2018 – SPRI to Host Vail International Shoulder Summit; 12/03/2018 – Stitch Fix to Add Chief Marketing Officer of Vail Resorts, Inc., Kirsten Lynch, to Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts 2Q Net $235.7M; 19/03/2018 – EverBank Offers Sports Enthusiasts Chance to Win a Trip to the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, Colorado; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS BOOSTS QTR DIV $1.47/SHR FROM $1.053, EST. $1.158

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The company has market cap of $6.10 billion. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It currently has negative earnings.

The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.9. About 107,989 shares traded. Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.