Bank Of America Increases Stake in Snap On (SNA); Ashford Capital Management Has Raised Its Position in Ebix (EBIX) by $4.07 Million as Share Price Declined

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ebix Inc. (EBIX) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 83,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The hedge fund held 467,276 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.07M, up from 384,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ebix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 4.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $36.56. About 129,523 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q EPS 83C, EST. 87C (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – EBIX ENTERS INDIA’S E-LEARNING MARKETS VIA ACQUISITION OF 60 PERCENT STAKE IN SMARTCLASS EDUCATIONAL SERVICES; 03/04/2018 – EBIX INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS AND FORECASTS IT TO GENERATE $0.25 IN INCREASED DILUTED EPS; 03/04/2018 – EBIX PACT TO BUY CENTRUMDIRECT FOR ABOUT $175M; 03/04/2018 – EBIX SEES DEAL GENERATING 25C/SHR IN INCREASED EPS; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Expects Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Its Earnings; 02/04/2018 – Ebix Sports Ambassadors John Isner and Coco Vandeweghe Win Single and Doubles Titles at the Miami Open Masters 1000 Tournament; 03/04/2018 – EBIX INC – INTENDS TO FUND ENTIRE TRANSACTION IN CASH, USING ITS EXISTING BANK LINE AND INTERNAL CASH RESERVES; 03/04/2018 – EBIX SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 02/04/2018 – Ebix Sports Ambassadors John lsner and Coco Vandeweghe Win Single and Doubles Titles at the Miami Open Masters 1000 Tournament

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Snap On Inc (SNA) by 1061.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 2.83 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 3.09M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $484.33 million, up from 266,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Snap On Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $148.62. About 91,180 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 26/04/2018 – SNAP-ON INC SNA.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.82/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q EPS $2.82; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Net $163M; 16/04/2018 – Snap-On Inc expected to post earnings of $2.72 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On Expects 2018 Cap Expenditures in a Range of $90M-$100M; 26/04/2018 – Snap-on Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Snap-On CEO Sees Expansion Opportunities in Mining, Aviation (Video); 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.72; 08/03/2018 Snap-On at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Un Co (Put) (NYSE:WU) by 1.26 million shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $554,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYK) by 8,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,199 shares, and cut its stake in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SNA shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.40 million shares or 13.03% less from 61.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv holds 0% or 2,654 shares. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 0.02% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). West Oak Capital Ltd reported 900 shares. Susquehanna Intl Gru Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp owns 20,935 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsr Inc accumulated 10,455 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Inc accumulated 1,190 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica Bancorporation reported 0.02% stake. Wellington Mgmt Llp accumulated 611,316 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% or 2,239 shares. Fort Limited Partnership reported 5,902 shares. Blair William And Il reported 35,831 shares. Foster & Motley Inc reported 15,096 shares. Earnest Ltd owns 880,745 shares. Hgk Asset Management holds 40,304 shares or 1.9% of its portfolio.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco S&P Small Cap Low Volatility Etf by 8,145 shares to 56,008 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Us Telecommunications Etf (IYZ).