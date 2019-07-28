Bank Of America Holding in Extra Space Storage (EXR) Has Upped by $7.75 Million; Group One Trading LP Increased Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) as Share Value Rose

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 13.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 76,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 649,433 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.18M, up from 572,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $110.26. About 454,080 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 12.92% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 154.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 86,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 143,299 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17M, up from 56,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $75.22. About 8.26M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Reiterates Qualcomm Did Not Inform Its Own Stockholders or Broadcom of Its Secret, Voluntary Unilateral Request Filed on Jan 29, 2018; 14/05/2018 – In concession, Trump will help China’s ZTE ‘get back into business’; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 6, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm ousts Jacobs as director over buyout plan; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Tells Congress Qualcomm ‘Hampered’ in 5G By ‘Unlawful’ Licensing — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is expecting to meet this week with China’s antitrust regulators in a final push to secure clearance for its proposed $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm May Be Collateral Damage in a U.S.-China Trade War; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Move to U.S. Seen as Effort to Sidestep Government Review of $117 Billion Qualcomm Bid; 12/03/2018 – U.S. says Broadcom review confirms security concerns; 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK/LONDON (Financial Times) — A secretive US national security committee has issued an unusual public warning against Broadcom’s proposed $142bn hostile takeover of San Diego-based Qualcomm, saying that a deal might lead to China overtaking the US in critical 5G technology

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis Selected Advisers stated it has 95,950 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 2.04 million shares. Everence Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 13,263 shares. Boston Lc has 0.13% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 24,423 shares. 359,929 are owned by Axa. Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 0% or 21,352 shares. Cohen & Steers invested in 9.78M shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.12% or 118,244 shares. Guardian Life Of America, New York-based fund reported 367 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP invested in 0.07% or 32,502 shares. 7,857 are owned by Putnam Investments Limited Liability. Exane Derivatives reported 1,651 shares. Td Asset Inc stated it has 38,082 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $174,458 activity.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 25,338 shares to 261,186 shares, valued at $11.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 19,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,336 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 22,556 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Com, Washington-based fund reported 4.22M shares. American Rech And Mngmt holds 0.05% or 2,884 shares. Quantum Cap Mngmt reported 0.5% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.77% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Jump Trading Lc accumulated 7,791 shares. Peddock Advisors Llc holds 0.01% or 338 shares in its portfolio. Arrow Financial Corp holds 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 1,505 shares. Intact Investment Management holds 158,000 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Amp Capital Investors Limited has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). The Texas-based Avalon Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). First Foundation Advsr holds 0.59% or 174,027 shares. First Amer Savings Bank holds 0.11% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 26,102 shares. Umb Bancorp N A Mo owns 39,065 shares. Evanson Asset Management Limited invested in 0.05% or 4,231 shares.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icahn Enterprises Lp (Put) by 8,000 shares to 4,500 shares, valued at $326,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc (Call) by 83,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,200 shares, and cut its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (Call).