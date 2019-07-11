Bank Of America Holding in Albany Intl (AIN) Boosted by $1.23 Million as Stock Declined; Hansberger Growth Investors LP Cut Its Diageo Plc (DEO) Holding as Shares Rose

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $172.46. About 221,727 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Ed Pilkington Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Diageo North America; 05/04/2018 – Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Returns with a Limited Re-Release ahead of Derby Day; 24/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 drinks giant Diageo puts cluster of US-focused spirits brands including Goldschlager, Myer’s; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Albany Intl Corp (AIN) by 10.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 17,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 183,234 shares of the textiles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.12M, up from 165,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Albany Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $81.16. About 98,648 shares traded. Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has risen 20.97% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AIN News: 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – OUTLOOK FOR MC & AEC IN 2018 IS UNCHANGED; 23/03/2018 – Albany International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Albany International Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIN); 30/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Albany International, JBG SMITH Properties, Preferred Apartment Communities, National Western Life G; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – AEC’S OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS UNCHANGED FROM EXPECTATIONS STATED IN LAST EARNINGS RELEASE; 17/04/2018 – Albany International Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP AIN.N SEES FY 2020 SALES $475 MLN TO $550 MLN; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $230.0M, EST. $221.0M (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – Albany International 1Q EPS 32c

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32B and $101.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Plc (NYSE:PUK) by 14,311 shares to 113,857 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 4,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Plc (NYSE:CUK).

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) by 62,105 shares to 35,887 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:TDG) by 176,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,600 shares, and cut its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH).