Bank Of America Has Upped Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) Stake by $4.73 Million as Stock Rose; Nike Cl B (NKE) Stock Price Declined While Violich Capital Management Has Boosted Position

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 16,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 115,217 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, up from 99,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.56 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ZODIAC WILL PRIMARY FOCUS ON NIKEPLUS MEMBERS; 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup; 11/05/2018 – TIMELINE-Nike’s high-profile executive departures amid probe; 15/05/2018 – The Tide: NFF In Negotiation With Nike Over New Contract; 16/05/2018 – Nike Hits Record High as Investors Shrug Off Executive Upheaval; 22/03/2018 – Nike Grows Revenue Through Direct Channels — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics The pact is aimed at revving up the league’s on-demand manufacturing capabilities; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees Circulated Informal Survey About Alleged Inappropriate Behavior by Men; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg International Value Adds Shell, Cuts Nike; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse names Sophie Bambuck as its new chief marketing officer- AdAge

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) by 112.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 68,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 129,464 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.98M, up from 60,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58B market cap company. The stock increased 3.53% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $62.25. About 273,324 shares traded. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has declined 2.33% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RARE News: 07/03/2018 – Ultragenyx Says Three Patients In Phase 1/2 Gene Therapy Study Had Positive Results — MarketWatch; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RARE); 23/05/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce Publication of Phase 2 Study Results Demonstrating that Crysvita® (burosumab) Improved Outcomes in Children with X-linked Hypophosphatemia in the New England Journal of Medicine; 17/04/2018 – FDA OKS ULTRAGENYX’S CRYSVITA FOR X-LINKED HYPOPHOSPHATEMIA; 23/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX SAYS FDA OK’ED IND FOR DTX401 IN GSDIA; 17/04/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharma: First Approved Therapy for XLH in the U.S; 30/05/2018 – Rentschler Fill Solutions and Ultragenyx start fill & finish collaboration for the US commercial supply of drug product Mepsevii; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 17/05/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce Topline Phase 3 Study Results Demonstrating Superiority of Crysvita® (burosumab) Treatment; 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX, KYOWA KIRIN: CRYSVITA MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Abner Herrman And Brock Lc holds 2.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 161,027 shares. Salem Investment Counselors holds 0.12% or 13,917 shares in its portfolio. Middleton Ma holds 0.41% or 30,687 shares in its portfolio. Charter Co invested in 0.52% or 51,892 shares. Hhr Asset Limited Liability Corp has 1.79% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp has 5,028 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 1.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Fagan holds 2.98% or 82,704 shares in its portfolio. Freestone Ltd Liability Com has 2.38% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 476,596 shares. Fiduciary holds 0.48% or 213,365 shares in its portfolio. Tompkins Fin Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 6,979 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.31% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Adirondack Tru reported 0.32% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C holds 0.14% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 350,456 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.57, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold RARE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 57.27 million shares or 15.63% more from 49.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Limited Liability Company has 15,393 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 25,029 are held by Rmb Cap Ltd Liability Com. Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) for 576,961 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 80,494 shares. Blackrock invested in 4.75 million shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 65,023 shares. Prudential Fincl invested in 0% or 4,980 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Pnc Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). 610,063 were reported by Highline Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Crestwood Limited Liability Corp holds 0.16% or 32,708 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has 66,053 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Capital Invsts has invested 0.03% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 81,286 shares. Principal Financial Group reported 14,978 shares or 0% of all its holdings.