Bank Of America Has Upped Position in Viacom New (VIAB) as Market Value Rose; Hs Management Partners Has Decreased Starbucks (SBUX) Position by $21.28 Million as Share Price Rose

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 27.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 287,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 766,595 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.99M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $95.16. About 3.84M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES FY18 ADJ EPS $2.48-$2.53; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay Starbucks $7.15 bln in global coffee alliance; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: CITY OF SEATTLE IS SPENDING `WITHOUT ACCOUNTABILITY’; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Starbucks closing stores for anti-bias training; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks: The Crystal Ball Frappucino Cometh — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 09/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Starbucks deal gives Nestle more punch in fight with JAB; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – New Zealand has enough of being left off the map; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGEEMENT PROVIDES FOR NESTLÉ TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250 MLN UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES; 13/04/2018 – SBUX: & just like that I will never be spending coins @Starbucks again ��������‍♀️

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 67.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 1.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 2.79 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.20M, up from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.00B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 3.57M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Judge hands Redstone family victory in CBS dispute; 04/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 04/04/2018 – Report on Business: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 29/03/2018 – CBS IS SAID TO PLAN FIRST PROPOSAL FOR VIACOM DEAL WITHIN DAYS; 29/05/2018 – Recode: Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint; 08/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: CBS & Viacom deal talks remain in gridlock after Shari Redstone’s concessions fail to aid talks, sources say. CBS CEO Leslie M…; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is reportedly ‘likely’ to fire Les Moonves as head of CBS if the Viacom merger deal falls through; 14/03/2018 – U.S. students walk out of class in solidarity with Florida shooting victims; 05/03/2018 – VIACOM CEO BAKISH CONCLUDES REMARKS; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-SHARI REDSTONE MAKES CONCESSIONS ON VIACOM INC CEO BOB BAKISH’S ROLE IN POTENTIAL MERGER WITH CBS CORP

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 33.99 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

