Bank Of America Has Upped Amdocs LTD (DOX) Position; Entree Resources LTD. (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI) Shorts Decreased By 10.91%

Entree Resources LTD. (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI) had a decrease of 10.91% in short interest. EGI’s SI was 201,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 10.91% from 226,400 shares previously. With 73,700 avg volume, 3 days are for Entree Resources LTD. (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI)’s short sellers to cover EGI’s short positions. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.0021 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1923. About 256,813 shares traded. Entree Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI) has declined 41.35% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.35% the S&P500.

Bank Of America Corp increased Amdocs Ltd (DOX) stake by 63.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Of America Corp acquired 514,943 shares as Amdocs Ltd (DOX)’s stock rose 16.47%. The Bank Of America Corp holds 1.33 million shares with $82.66M value, up from 816,271 last quarter. Amdocs Ltd now has $8.93B valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 279,754 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS SEES 3Q REV. $990M TO $1.03B, EST. $992.2M; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 1.3%-3.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX); 22/03/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 95C; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance AI in the; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience

Bank Of America Corp decreased Spdr Series Trust stake by 17,161 shares to 703,635 valued at $69.52 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Align Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ALGN) stake by 1.23 million shares and now owns 50,000 shares. Summit Matls Inc was reduced too.

