Bank Of America Has Trimmed Position in Medifast (MED) by $2.11 Million as Stock Value Declined; Westover Capital Advisors Has Raised Holding in Apple (AAPL)

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 16,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The institutional investor held 54,943 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, down from 71,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $102.67. About 218,208 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 06/03/2018 Medifast 4Q EPS 60c; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Michael Hoer Nominated to Be a Board Director; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.15 TO $3.25; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Charles Connolly Will Not Stand for Reelection to Board at June Meeting; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Jeffrey Brown Will Succeed Connolly as Audit Committee Chair; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital LLC Exits Position in Medifast; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q EPS $1.01; 15/03/2018 – Medifast, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Medifast 4Q Rev $78M

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 38,687 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35 million, up from 36,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $204.16. About 25.90M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – Apple has reportedly decided next year’s new iPhones will all use high-end screens; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue to Be Deposed in Qualcomm Patent Battle; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM APPLE.COM, APPLE STORE APP AND APPLE STORES FOR $99; 13/03/2018 – Apple to Hold Annual Software Developer Conference June 4 to 8; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Americas Rev $24.84B; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Pegatron’s profit falls 24% on Chinese labor costs; 13/05/2018 – Apple sows seeds of next market swing; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 10/05/2018 – Apple abandons €850m data centre project in Ireland; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook calls for calm heads on China, US trade

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple’s Accelerating Tablet Dominance Is Underappreciated – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: Just Own The 9% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Better Than Feared: Apple Impresses Analysts With iPhone Sales, Return To Hope For China – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple launching Pro iPhones this fall – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Capital Llc Delaware stated it has 1.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 76,393 are held by Haverford Financial Incorporated. Fincl Advisory holds 0.95% or 25,724 shares in its portfolio. Scharf Invs Lc owns 5,941 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Check Capital Mgmt Inc Ca holds 11,986 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Maple Management Inc reported 85,640 shares. Valmark Advisers Inc reported 23,963 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Arrow has 3.39% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 77,067 shares. Brave Asset Management holds 2.94% or 27,716 shares in its portfolio. Lafayette Invests holds 1.3% or 18,571 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Management owns 1,865 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Barometer Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Global Endowment Mgmt Lp holds 0.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 2,050 shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 20,558 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Gru Limited Liability Co reported 204,791 shares.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3,930 shares to 7,356 shares, valued at $997,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold MED shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.33 million shares or 0.23% more from 11.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset has invested 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). 4,343 were accumulated by Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt. Engaged Cap Limited Com owns 0.2% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 11,242 shares. Whittier Trust Communications holds 0% or 5 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Com holds 14,494 shares. Yorktown Mngmt Rech Inc has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 9,618 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 12 West Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 1.2% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communications holds 0% or 305 shares in its portfolio. 452 were accumulated by Us Financial Bank De. Mason Street Advisors Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Kames Cap Public Limited Company reported 8,686 shares stake. Alliancebernstein LP has 31,550 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Assetmark accumulated 5 shares. Tower Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0.03% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Templeton Etf Tr by 48,878 shares to 49,112 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr (Put) by 3.60 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Eros Intl Plc (NYSE:EROS).

More notable recent Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Mayo Clinic, Boston Scientific team up on med-tech accelerator – Boston Business Journal” on July 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Under Armour, Medifast among stocks falling as Trump’s trade war with China escalates – Baltimore Business Journal” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Medifast (NYSE:MED) Share Price Has Soared 324%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Medifast, Inc.’s (NYSE:MED) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medifast, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.