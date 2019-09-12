Bank Of America Has Lowered Stake in Casella Waste Sys (CWST) by $731,991; Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) Stock Price Rose While Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Raised by $337,064 Its Holding

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 3,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 197,801 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.69 million, up from 194,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $105.9. About 78,024 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC HRC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 4 PCT; 20/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Enhances Spot™ Vision Screener To Serve Senior Population; 26/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Showcases Surgical Leadership and New Safety Innovations at AORN 2018; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Holdings Second-Quarter Profit Falls 16%; 06/03/2018 Hill-Rom Debuts Enhanced Workflow Efficiency And Security Features For Welch Allyn Connex® Vitals Monitoring Devices; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – GROETELAARS SUCCEEDS JOHN J. GREISCH; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Adj EPS 88c; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom’s Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results Exceed Guidance; 12/03/2018 – HILL-ROM REPORTS SALE OF THIRD-PARTY RENTAL BUSINESS; 07/05/2018 – Siemens Healthineers and Hill-Rom to Provide Comprehensive Diabetes Care for Primary Care Facilities

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Casella Waste Sys Inc (CWST) by 10.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 18,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.70% . The institutional investor held 154,769 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.13 million, down from 173,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Casella Waste Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $40.68. About 111,134 shares traded. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 61.00% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – ON MARCH 13, BETHLEHEM, NH VOTERS DID NOT VOTE IN FAVOR TO CHANGE ZONING LAWS OF THE TOWN REGARDING ONE OF CO’S LANDFILLS; 27/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketed; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketing of Veda Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 14/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Closing of $550 M Credit Facility; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS SAYS ON MARCH 8, CO RECEIVED NOTICE FROM TOXIC ACTIONS CENTER AND CONSERVATION LAW FOUNDATION – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS INC – FAME BONDS HAVE A FINAL MATURITY OF AUGUST 1, 2035; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – SPECIFICALLY, BETHLEHEM VOTERS DID NOT ALLOW FOR A 70-ACRE LANDFILL EXPANSION AT CO’S NORTH COUNTRY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES LANDFILL; 08/03/2018 Casella Waste Access Event Set By First Analysis for Mar. 15; 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Rev $147.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold HRC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 55.82 million shares or 4.37% more from 53.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Private Na reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Hsbc Public Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Rothschild Co Asset Mgmt Us owns 0.64% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 574,202 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md, Maryland-based fund reported 26,170 shares. Moreover, Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has 0.54% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 491,314 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.34% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). First Light Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 2,121 shares. Btim invested in 248,309 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Phoenix Adviser Limited Co reported 0.12% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.09% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). 1,765 are held by Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Com. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 129,990 shares. Cutter Brokerage holds 0.09% or 2,720 shares. Oakworth Cap Incorporated has invested 0% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15 million and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 19,847 shares to 219,780 shares, valued at $12.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 25,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,325 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold CWST shares while 58 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 40.65 million shares or 3.29% more from 39.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Holdg Pcl invested in 5,766 shares. First Mercantile Tru Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Eam Limited Company stated it has 0.73% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Jupiter Asset Management accumulated 309,208 shares. State Street Corp reported 899,052 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited accumulated 9,284 shares. 9,300 were accumulated by Cookson Peirce And Inc. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 687,356 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al owns 172,900 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 50,604 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company reported 1.48 million shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Plante Moran Limited Liability reported 4,150 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CWST’s profit will be $16.66 million for 29.06 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Casella Waste Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.63% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $56,479 activity.