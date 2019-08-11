Bank Of America Has Lowered Its Chesapeake Utils (CPK) Holding; ZAGG (ZAGG) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Bank Of America Corp decreased Chesapeake Utils Corp (CPK) stake by 45.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of America Corp sold 38,921 shares as Chesapeake Utils Corp (CPK)’s stock rose 1.62%. The Bank Of America Corp holds 46,133 shares with $4.21M value, down from 85,054 last quarter. Chesapeake Utils Corp now has $1.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $91.44. About 65,247 shares traded. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) has risen 13.01% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CPK News: 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES DIV BY 13.8%; 08/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $239.4 MLN VS $185.2 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Raises Dividend By 13.8 Percent; 17/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Live Webcast At 2018 AGA Financial Forum; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q Rev $239.4M; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES QTRLY DIV. TO 37C/SHR VS 32.5C/SHR; 09/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Raises Dividend to 37c; 11/03/2018 Chesapeake Utilities Access Event Set By Seaport for Mar. 19; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q EPS $1.64

Among 3 analysts covering Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Zagg Inc had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Ladenburg on Wednesday, March 13. See ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) latest ratings:

22/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Ladenburg Rating: Buy New Target: $22 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $13 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

Bank Of America Corp increased Penn Natl Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) stake by 2.14 million shares to 2.15 million valued at $43.22 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Navistar Intl Corp New (Prn) stake by 12.49M shares and now owns 12.53 million shares. Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) was raised too.

More notable recent Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Chesapeake Utilities Corp (CPK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “6 Utilities Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CPK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 10.26 million shares or 0.05% more from 10.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Principal Finance Gp has 0% invested in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Northern holds 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) for 210,479 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt stated it has 85,184 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 9,159 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Intrust Bancshares Na reported 10,461 shares stake. Farmers & Merchants Inc holds 321 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 450 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0% invested in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 82,257 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Essex Management Limited has invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 116,300 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 5,354 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Chesapeake Utilities Corp (NYSE:CPK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chesapeake Utilities Corp had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, March 4. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Maxim Group.

The stock increased 4.19% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $5.97. About 1.60M shares traded or 132.92% up from the average. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 54.74% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS GROSS PROFIT MARGIN AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES IN LOW TO MID 30’S RANGE; 17/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – INVISIBLESHIELD PARTNERS WITH CPR CELL PHONE REPAIR TO SELL SCREEN PROTECTION AND PROVIDE SCREEN PROTECTION WARRANTY REPLACEMENT THROUGH MORE THAN 430 RETAIL LOCATIONS IN THE U.S. AND…; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 17/05/2018 – InvisibleShield Partners with CPR Cell Phone Repair to Sell Screen Protection and Provide Screen Protection Warranty Replacemen; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 EPS $1.30-EPS $1.50; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG 1Q EPS 24c; 05/04/2018 – mophie announces charge stream pad+ for universal high-speed wireless charging; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG INC – COMPANY REITERATES 2018 OUTLOOK; 12/04/2018 – ZAGG SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF $85.0 MLN SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, WHICH IS NOT SUBJECT TO BORROWING BASE LIMITATIONS – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – mophie announces compact wireless charging accessories

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $173.53 million. The firm operates through ZAGG and mophie divisions. It has a 9.51 P/E ratio. It offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; earbuds, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands.

More notable recent ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zagg (ZAGG) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Zagg (ZAGG) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ZAGG to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 6, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PRO, ZAGG, AZO – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Smartphone protective case maker Zagg hires bank to explore options – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold ZAGG Inc shares while 36 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 21.56 million shares or 0.64% more from 21.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Cap Mngmt Llc has 210,046 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 0.03% or 56,407 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs accumulated 2,279 shares or 0% of the stock. 88,600 are held by Teton Advisors. Buckingham Cap Mgmt Inc has 150,000 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Euclidean Management Ltd stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Charles Schwab Invest Management owns 227,528 shares. Art Limited Liability Company reported 25,048 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 249,337 shares. First Quadrant L P Ca stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). State Street Corporation holds 511,912 shares. S&T Bancorporation Pa has 341,301 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. California-based Wells Fargo Com Mn has invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Voya Invest Llc holds 0% or 11,015 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0% stake.