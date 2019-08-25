Bank Of America Has Lowered Its Altria Group (Put) (MO) Stake; Sunoco (SUN) Has 1 Sentiment

Sunoco Inc (SUN) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.17, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 38 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 38 sold and reduced equity positions in Sunoco Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 27.65 million shares, up from 27.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Sunoco Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 21 Increased: 20 New Position: 18.

Bank Of America Corp decreased Altria Group Inc (Put) (MO) stake by 47.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of America Corp sold 275,400 shares as Altria Group Inc (Put) (MO)’s stock declined 11.84%. The Bank Of America Corp holds 299,800 shares with $17.22 million value, down from 575,200 last quarter. Altria Group Inc (Put) now has $86.70B valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 10.51M shares traded or 36.40% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Company Of Oklahoma, Oklahoma-based fund reported 13,990 shares. Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 1,729 shares. Court Place Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 8,248 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 17,023 shares. Northstar accumulated 7,153 shares. Hendershot Invests holds 6,890 shares. Greystone Managed, a Saskatchewan – Canada-based fund reported 204,576 shares. Moreover, Crawford Investment Counsel has 0.52% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Brown Brothers Harriman Com holds 2.21M shares. Winch Advisory Ser Ltd Liability reported 0.13% stake. Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc holds 6,836 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Kentucky-based Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Harvey Investment Ltd Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 9,317 shares. 59,793 were accumulated by Boston Family Office Limited Com. Cullinan Assoc holds 0.1% or 24,028 shares in its portfolio.

Bank Of America Corp increased Huazhu Group Ltd stake by 183,315 shares to 1.03M valued at $43.57 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) stake by 121,357 shares and now owns 862,157 shares. Apergy Corp was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group has $68 highest and $4400 lowest target. $60.75’s average target is 30.90% above currents $46.41 stock price. Altria Group had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Wednesday, August 7. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Friday, August 23. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”.

The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.86. About 395,933 shares traded or 43.46% up from the average. Sunoco LP (SUN) has risen 27.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SUN News: 07/03/2018 – SUN: BREAKING! Pa. Public Utility Commission shuts down Mariner East 1 pipeline, orders Sunoco Pipeline to perform more tests. – ! $SUN; 03/04/2018 – SUNOCO LP REPORTS PACT TO BUY WHOLESALE FUEL FROM SUPERIOR PLUS; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY TRANSFER EQUITY LP ETE.N – QTRLY INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT$ 0.32; 08/03/2018 – Pennsylvania stops flows on Sunoco Mariner East 1 liquids pipe; 07/03/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Issues Emergency Order Regarding Sunoco Pipeline L.P.; Operations of Mariner 1 East Pipeline Suspended; 03/04/2018 – SUNOCO LP – DEAL EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Sunoco LP to Acquire Wholesale Fuel Distribution, Terminal Business From Superior Plus Corp for $40 Million; 09/05/2018 – Sunoco 1Q Rev $3.7B; 02/04/2018 – SUNOCO LP COMPLETES CONVERSION OF WEST TEXAS RETAIL SITES TO; 09/05/2018 – SUNOCO 1Q ADJ EBITDA $109M, EST. $136.7M

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.55 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Wholesale and Retail. It has a 18.29 P/E ratio. It serves convenience stores and consignment locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers.