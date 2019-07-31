Bank Of America Has Lifted Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $5.22 Billion; Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Shareholder Polygon Management LTD Boosted Its Position by $1.22 Million

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 77.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 5,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, up from 7,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $237.51. About 176,289 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific reaches tentative agreement with striking workers; 08/03/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – ADDITION OF JOAN HARDY, VICE-PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING, GRAIN AND FERTILIZER; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Raises Dividend to C$0.65; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q Rev C$1.66B; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Strike Ends; 30/05/2018 – Teamsters members go on strike at Canadian Pacific; 29/05/2018 – CP and the IBEW Reach a Tentative Three-Year Agreement; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON FRIDAY, MAY 18 AT 9 AM EASTERN AND CLOSE FRIDAY, MAY 25 AT NOON EASTERN; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC: VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON MAY 18

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3704.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 37.59M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 38.60M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40B, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $130.88. About 3.45 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keating Counselors Incorporated holds 58,062 shares or 3.67% of its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.63% or 253,954 shares. Crestwood Gp Ltd Llc holds 2.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 218,706 shares. Veritas Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 3,200 shares. 1,997 are owned by Cortland Associates Mo. Regent Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 50,771 shares or 2.36% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Live Your Vision Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated has 3.8% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cincinnati Ins, a Ohio-based fund reported 1.05M shares. Eagle Glob Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.4% stake. 1.35 million are owned by Davenport And Ltd Liability Co. Barrett Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 277,236 shares for 2.61% of their portfolio. Ancora Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.04% or 177,837 shares. Inc Ca holds 0.03% or 1,643 shares. Wedgewood Partners holds 6,300 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 1.35M shares to 14.22M shares, valued at $689.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 56,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61M shares, and cut its stake in Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL).