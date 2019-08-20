Bank Of America Has Increased Hasbro (Call) (HAS) Position; Capital Investment Services Of America Has Increased Its Holding in Tyler Technologies (TYL) as Stock Price Rose

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (Call) (HAS) by 910.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 97,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The institutional investor held 108,100 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19 million, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Hasbro Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $114.95. About 443,405 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: TOYS R US REVENUE HIT TO DIMINISH IN 3Q AND 4Q; 23/05/2018 – Hasbro’s Joy for All Brand Acquired by Management-Led Group to Focus on Increasing Impact in the Older Adult Market; 01/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 01/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch(R) in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 16/04/2018 – HASBRO REPORTS TOY RECYCLING PROGRAM, OFFERS FREE RECYCLING; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro to Acquire Saban Brands’ Power Rangers and Other Entertainment Assets; 01/05/2018 – The Power Rangers franchise is now a Hasbro property; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: DECLINES TO SAY IF 2018 SALES WILL GROW OR DECLINE; 08/03/2018 – HASBRO – WILL BEGIN USING PLANT-BASED BIO-POLYETHYLENE TEREPHTHALATE FOR BLISTER PACKS & PLASTIC WINDOWS IN PRODUCT PACKAGING STARTING IN 2019

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 21.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 9,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 50,969 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42M, up from 41,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $256. About 143,081 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT, FAIRWAY WILL BE TYLER’S SOLE MODRIA PARTNER IN NEW ZEALAND; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 15/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces 2018 Public Sector Excellence Award Winners; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 14/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 21; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 10/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Names Kelley Shimansky New Chief Human Resources Officer; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ REV $221.4M, EST. $219.5M; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC TYL.N SAYS JOHN S. MARR JR APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.73-Adj EPS $4.83

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Tru Commerce holds 2,000 shares. Nordea Invest Management has 0.02% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Barbara Oil Comm stated it has 1,200 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 400 shares. 69,187 were reported by Alliancebernstein Lp. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 2,326 shares. Smith Salley Assocs accumulated 1,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Stevens Capital LP holds 0.05% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 6,103 shares. 1,361 are held by Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Company. Fifth Third Retail Bank reported 322 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1,802 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Brown Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 2.02 million shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc holds 0.03% or 9,298 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 49,017 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 38,884 shares.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) CEO Lynn Moore on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Investigate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) At US$221? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Alameda County, California, Expands Relationship with Tyler Technologies – Business Wire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “North Carolina Courts Agreement Marks 15th Statewide Odyssey Contract – Business Wire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I (Put) by 381,578 shares to 33,300 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEU) by 454,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 984,747 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VNQI).