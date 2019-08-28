Bank Of America Has Decreased Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Stake; Loews Has 0.99 Sentiment

Bank Of America Corp decreased Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) stake by 32.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of America Corp sold 1.42 million shares as Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN)’s stock 0.00%. The Bank Of America Corp holds 2.91 million shares with $46.61 million value, down from 4.33M last quarter. Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt now has $1.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $13.99. About 244,543 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Loews Corp (L) investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 157 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 158 sold and trimmed stock positions in Loews Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 186.95 million shares, down from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Loews Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 7 to 8 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 128 Increased: 115 New Position: 42.

The stock increased 0.84% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $47.85. About 307,691 shares traded. Loews Corporation (L) has risen 7.47% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Universal Aventura Orlando; 10/05/2018 – Loews Says It Was Required to Discuss Chance of a Boardwalk Deal; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS SAYS BOARDWALK MLP REVIEW SPARKED BY FERC POLICY CHANGES; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM AGAIN CALLS FOR LOEWS COMMITMENT; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $57.48; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority Unitholders; 30/04/2018 – Loews Corporation Reports Net Income Of $293 Million For The First Quarter Of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Net $293M

Fourpoints Investment Managers S.A.S. holds 16.95% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation for 103,800 shares. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owns 335,532 shares or 5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, St. James Investment Company Llc has 4.47% invested in the company for 1.02 million shares. The Nebraska-based America First Investment Advisors Llc has invested 4.1% in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 255,273 shares.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company has market cap of $14.47 billion. The firm offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and portable electronic communication devices. It has a 19.68 P/E ratio. The Company’s commercial property insurance products include standard and excess property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workersÂ’ compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.09 million activity. THACKER WILLIAM L had bought 5,304 shares worth $80,515 on Thursday, June 20. 20,000 shares were bought by Baker James C, worth $305,234 on Friday, June 28. $69,500 worth of stock was bought by Richey Albert L on Friday, August 23.

