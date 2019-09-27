Bank Of America Has Boosted Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Stake By $9.64 Million; Raven Industries (RAVN) Has 1.11 Sentiment

Bank Of America Corp increased Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN) stake by 114.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Of America Corp acquired 321,188 shares as Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN)’s stock rose 0.57%. The Bank Of America Corp holds 600,666 shares with $18.38M value, up from 279,478 last quarter. Silgan Holdings Inc now has $3.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $29.67. About 153,144 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has risen 9.87% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 30/05/2018 – Silgan Announces Completion of Amendment to Senior Secured Credit Facility; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Silgan Holdings Outlook To Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 50C TO 54C; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Confirms Year Outlook; 12/04/2018 – Silgan Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Silgan Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SILGAN HOLDINGS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB+’; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.13; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 54c; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn

Raven Industries Inc (RAVN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 73 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 66 sold and trimmed equity positions in Raven Industries Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 26.35 million shares, up from 26.18 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Raven Industries Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 47 Increased: 49 New Position: 24.

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc holds 4.29% of its portfolio in Raven Industries, Inc. for 124,210 shares. First National Bank Sioux Falls owns 12,179 shares or 1.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Garrison Asset Management Llc has 1.4% invested in the company for 74,884 shares. The Maryland-based Profit Investment Management Llc has invested 1.35% in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 371,700 shares.

Raven Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various products to clients in the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. It operates in three divisions: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. It has a 32.38 P/E ratio. The Applied Technology segment designs, makes, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields.

Among 2 analysts covering Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Silgan Holdings has $3600 highest and $3300 lowest target. $34.50’s average target is 16.28% above currents $29.67 stock price. Silgan Holdings had 3 analyst reports since May 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 11 by Citigroup. JP Morgan upgraded Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) on Wednesday, July 17 to “Neutral” rating.

Bank Of America Corp decreased Ares Coml Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) stake by 55,496 shares to 256,692 valued at $3.81M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) stake by 12,383 shares and now owns 235,450 shares. Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (Put) (NYSE:AVB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold SLGN shares while 61 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 69.79 million shares or 1.18% less from 70.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley accumulated 88,286 shares. The Michigan-based Ls Invest Advsr Ltd has invested 0.01% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Dean Capital Mgmt reported 36,375 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 612,488 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 46 shares. Mcclain Value Ltd Liability Com reported 102,519 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 1,300 shares or 0% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 13,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dean Inv Associate Ltd owns 0.83% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) for 188,205 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 10,982 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc has invested 0% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Mackay Shields Lc reported 156,030 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Communications invested in 377 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0.02% or 149,588 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) for 11,925 shares.