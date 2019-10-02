Bank of America Gives TD Ameritrade Holding (AMTD) $39.0000 Target; AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMST (AMVMF) Sellers Decreased By 0.06% Their Shorts

In analysts report shared with investors today, Bank of America decreased shares of TD Ameritrade Holding (NYSE:AMTD) to “Underperform” rating from “Buy” rating. The firm currently has a $39.0000 target on the stock. Bank of America’s target means a potential upside of 14.67% from the stock’s previous stock close.

AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMST (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) had a decrease of 0.06% in short interest. AMVMF’s SI was 4.17M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 0.06% from 4.18 million shares previously. With 2,500 avg volume, 1670 days are for AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMST (OTCMKTS:AMVMF)’s short sellers to cover AMVMF’s short positions. It closed at $24.13 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. The company has market cap of $673.36 million. It also provides vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. It has a 17.54 P/E ratio. The firm operates through two divisions, AMG Critical Materials and AMG Engineering.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.84, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation shares while 119 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 490.91 million shares or 1.34% less from 497.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department has 0% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 21 shares. 1.18 million are owned by Creative Planning. Macquarie Grp accumulated 171,523 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Salem Inv Counselors holds 0.04% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 8,313 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe holds 0.81% or 11,950 shares. Daiwa Securities Group holds 266,477 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. M&T Bancorporation Corporation reported 42,472 shares stake. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.01% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Co has 0.06% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Carnegie Capital Asset Management Limited Liability owns 4,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Monetary Mngmt Group has 25,580 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Mariner Limited Company reported 0% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). The Virginia-based Bb&T Limited Liability has invested 0% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru accumulated 1.04M shares. Envestnet Asset Management owns 0.02% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 336,613 shares.

Analysts await TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. AMTD’s profit will be $510.12 million for 9.14 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.58% negative EPS growth.

