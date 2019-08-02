Bank of America Downgrades NetApp (NTAP); Pimco Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) Has 0.9 Sentiment

Bank of America gave NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) shares a new “Neutral” rating in a analysts note shared with investors on Friday, 2 August. This is downgrade from the old “Buy” rating.

Pimco Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.40, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 9 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 10 decreased and sold their stakes in Pimco Income Opportunity Fund. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 1.54 million shares, down from 1.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Pimco Income Opportunity Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 8 Increased: 6 New Position: 3.

Founders Financial Securities Llc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund for 31,405 shares. Sigma Planning Corp owns 62,210 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cohen & Steers Inc has 0.04% invested in the company for 553,639 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 67,589 shares.

The stock increased 0.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.75. About 62,582 shares traded or 43.42% up from the average. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $441.55 million. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $57.71. About 3.08M shares traded or 25.44% up from the average. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Net $271M; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 20/03/2018 – Ducati Partners with NetApp to Drive Digital Transformation of Motorcycle Racing in the MotoGP World Championship; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDPR Deadline; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 REV UP MID SINGLE DIGITS; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.05; 24/04/2018 – DriveScale Appoints Former Pure Storage and NetApp Executive Brian Pawlowski as Chief Technology Officer; 21/05/2018 – NetApp Inc expected to post earnings of $1.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 NEW $4B SHARE REPURCHASE COMMITMENT

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $170.42M for 20.32 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.45% negative EPS growth.

