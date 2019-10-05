Bank Of America Decreased Total Sys Svcs (Put) (TSS) Position By $9.18 Million; Formfactor (FORM) Sentiment Is 1.21

Bank Of America Corp decreased Total Sys Svcs Inc (Put) (TSS) stake by 89.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Of America Corp sold 71,700 shares as Total Sys Svcs Inc (Put) (TSS)’s stock rose 34.12%. The Bank Of America Corp holds 8,400 shares with $1.08 million value, down from 80,100 last quarter. Total Sys Svcs Inc (Put) now has $23.59B valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59M shares traded or 510.98% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – TSS SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $4.25 TO $4.35, EST. $4.18; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SIGNED LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF WEST, A SUBSIDIARY OF BNP PARIBAS; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE (NON-GAAP) $3,700 MLN TO $3,800 MLN; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – TSYS WILL PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR BANK’S COMMERCIAL CARD PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Net $141.8M; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant: March Scheduled Service Load Factor 87.7% Vs 84.5%, Total System Load Factor 85.9% Vs 82.7%; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN FULL, BORROWINGS UNDER CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED FEB 23, 2016; 27/03/2018 – DP POLAND PLC – TOTAL SYSTEM SALES UP 51% TO PLN 58 MLN IN 2017; 29/03/2018 – TSYS to Broadcast First-Quarter 2018 Results

Formfactor Inc (FORM) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 74 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 61 cut down and sold their equity positions in Formfactor Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 66.82 million shares, down from 67.64 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Formfactor Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 48 Increased: 45 New Position: 29.

Bank Of America Corp increased Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) stake by 978,849 shares to 990,249 valued at $77.23M in 2019Q2. It also upped Colfax Corp stake by 10,500 shares and now owns 50,000 shares. Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) was raised too.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,278 activity. JOHNSON JOIA M also bought $100,278 worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) on Monday, September 16.

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 3.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TSS’s profit will be $203.53M for 28.97 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Total System Services (NYSE:TSS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Total System Services has $15800 highest and $9500 lowest target. $128.67’s average target is -3.45% below currents $133.27 stock price. Total System Services had 6 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $115 target. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CDW Set to Join S&P 500 – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Global Payments, Discovery and Valero Energy – Investorplace.com” published on September 18, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “CDW Set to Break Into the S&P 500 – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “TSYS Introduces Breakthrough Authentication Platform – Business Wire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Payment Processing Veteran Chuck Harris Joins Fast-Growing, Digital Giving Software Company iDonate – Business Wire” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Navellier Associates Inc holds 2,351 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0.01% stake. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc holds 0.19% or 803,202 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management has invested 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Service Automobile Association accumulated 461,040 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated reported 51,272 shares stake. Iberiabank reported 0.04% stake. Creative Planning holds 0.17% or 385,158 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP holds 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) or 477 shares. Catalyst Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). First Midwest National Bank & Trust Division, Illinois-based fund reported 12,873 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.05% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Martingale Asset Management LP has 0.04% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Cwm Lc has invested 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Csat Advisory LP accumulated 366 shares.

Analysts await FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.2 per share. FORM’s profit will be $12.03 million for 31.78 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by FormFactor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on October 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 10/04/2019: FB,HPQ,RNG,AVT,TXN – Nasdaq” published on October 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Successful New ETFs of September – Nasdaq” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Net1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. receives Nasdaq notice regarding late Form 10-K filing – StreetInsider.com” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bitcoin Is 2019’s Best-Performing Asset, Even After Recent Price Downturn – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 05, 2019.

FormFactor, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, and reliability test systems. The company has market cap of $1.53 billion. The firm offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies. It has a 14.76 P/E ratio. It also provides probing systems for semiconductor design engineers to capture and analyze accurate data; integrated measurement systems that include test instrumentation, probe, cabling configurations, and software to enable fast, accurate, and on-wafer data collection for complex application and measurement needs; thermal subsystems that produce thermal chucks and other test systems used in probe stations; and reliability test systems that enable clients to develop products that are less susceptible to various phenomenon that could degrade semiconductor device performance.

Needham Investment Management Llc holds 3.45% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. for 668,000 shares. Koch Industries Inc owns 109,305 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Crosslink Capital Inc has 1.46% invested in the company for 408,339 shares. The Maryland-based Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has invested 0.87% in the stock. Earnest Partners Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 4.80 million shares.