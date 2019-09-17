Bank Of America Decreased Position in Anglogold Ashanti LTD (AU) by $7.78 Million as Valuation Rose; Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Cut Prologis (PLD) Holding by $2.14 Million; Valuation Rose

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) by 52.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 457,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.07% . The institutional investor held 414,378 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.38M, down from 871,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $19.2. About 3.88 million shares traded or 4.33% up from the average. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 18/05/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Dealing In Securities By An Independent Non-Executive Director Of Anglogold Ashanti Limited; 19/03/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Award And Acceptance Of Share Options To Executive Directors And The Company Secretary Of Anglogold Ashanti; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – “SOUTH AFRICAN OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FACE A MULTIPLICITY OF CHALLENGES”; 16/04/2018 – Vedanta turns to AngloGold for new chief executive; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD ANGJ.J SAYS IT IS BOARD’S INTENTION THAT A SUCCESSOR WILL HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED BEFORE VENKATAKRISHNAN’S DEPARTURE; 15/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD SAYS LEGAL, TECHNICAL TEAM ARRIVED IN KINSHASA; 08/05/2018 – AngloGold maintains production guidance, in talks with Tanzania; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD MINING OPERATORS AGREED TO CONTINUE TALKS WITH GOVT; 16/04/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti head quits for Vedanta CEO role; 03/05/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Working Group Statement: Settlement Of The Silicosis And Tb Class Action

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.75M, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $85.22. About 1.97M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $660.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 4.30M shares to 4.48M shares, valued at $25.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apartment Invt & Mgmt Co by 158,293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 780,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (Put) (NYSE:MDT).

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 2.35 million shares to 2.54 million shares, valued at $206.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 1.08 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG).

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95 million for 22.91 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

